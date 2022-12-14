IN CASE YOU HAVE A LOT WITHOUT KNOWING what do you work on the national commissioner of Fisheries and Aquaculturewe can tell you that the graduate in sports psychology, Octavio Aldama Palafox, is focused on planning the 2023 agenda. During the last few weeks, he has met with his work team to define the projects and programs that will be implemented. One of the main events that will take place is the twelfth session of the FAO Sub-Committee on Aquaculture. It will be held in March 2023 in cash meMunicipality of sonorousand the chancellor intervenes in its planning Marcelo Ebrard. The event is very important for Mexico because there will be analyzed the financial and commercial implications of the possible entry of Ecuadorian shrimp to Mexico.

THE FISHERMEN OF THE COOPERATIVES dam fishing Eustaquio Buelna they have their hopes on tourists. And it is that this December season with the arrival of countrymen and visitors to the Évora region good economic benefits are generated. Carlos Castro Montoya, the fishing leader, assured that this year looks set to be good, as there is a very good and larger production, which will allow them to have better income. The expectation for the closing of this year, after the ban on the dam was lifted on the 1st of the month Eustaquio Buelnalocated in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, and that it comes from two years of pandemic, where they fought to maintain income in the homes of fishermen.

BEFORE THE LOW SHRIMP CATCHES that have occurred in the season, fishermen have now had to focus on other species that leave them money to support their homes, as is the case of the sharkwhere they get up 300 kilos a daywhile for sole they have achieved up to 200. Raul Leal Felix, President of the Federation of Guasave Fishing Cooperatives, assured that thanks to this they have been able to cope with the situation, because with the shrimp They just haven’t achieved anything, that’s why only 30 percent of the total pangas are the ones that were going out to work.

We recommend you read:

THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERATION of Siglo 21 Fishing Cooperatives of northern Sinaloa, Jose Alfonso Chaparro Bojorquez, is one of those who considers that the capture of shrimp in closed times is the cause of the misfortune of many fishermen in the bay. And it is that the “changueros” they do the business when the capture is illegal. It is said that to a large extent the low catches of the crustacean this season are for that reason and that they go to the high seas, otherwise the problem would be worse. And what about those who are in charge of ensuring that the ban is respected?