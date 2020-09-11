Tourism The federal government is attempting to alleviate the plight of the tourism trade by easing restrictions – “It is a good begin,” says Finnair

On Thursday, the federal government determined to lift the brink for coronavirus infections in vacationer international locations. The tourism trade expects a transparent line for testing, and Northern Finland expects the opening of Britain particularly.

Authorities stated on Thursday night time it might ease journey restrictions. From subsequent week’s Saturday, you may journey to Finland with out quarantine from international locations the place a most of 25 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been identified in two weeks.

You’ll be able to then come to Finland from Sweden, Norway and Germany, for instance.

“It is a good begin and a step in the fitting path. In fact, it’s good that international locations which can be vital to Finland’s worldwide commerce are opening up, ”Finnair’s Vice President, Communications and Company Duty Arja Suominen says.

“Finland’s gradual opening up is vital to us and to the enterprise group. It’s good that we’re following a broader line of opening up at EU degree. Earlier in September, there was a suggestion on the best way to open borders. ”

Tourism- and President of the Restaurant Providers Affiliation (Mara) Timo Lappi notes that the federal government’s resolution on Thursday was constructive.

“An EU-level resolution on the place to finish the corona check needs to be made as quickly as doable. The road needs to be European, completely different international locations can’t have completely different practices, ”says Lapland.

Go to Levi additionally commented that double testing mustn’t turn into a apply in tourism, as prices turn into too excessive and the attractiveness of journey suffers.

“Wholesome tourism is our high precedence. Nonetheless, worldwide holidaymakers may be taken away from us with too restrictive a choice, ”says CEO of Go to Levi Yrjötapio Kivisaari says.

Based on Lapland, the tourism trade would have favored the brink for tourism restrictions to have been raised to 50. The EU has really helpful that member states preserve the border open to international locations with lower than 25-50 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants. Go to Levi additionally highlights the EU suggestion.

“We additionally hope that Finland will observe European practices. Opening up British tourism particularly can be vital. The British are a vital group of vacationers for Northern Finland, ”says Lapland.

The significance of overseas vacationers is very nice for occasion and exercise corporations, of which solely a fraction of their prospects could also be Finns.

Airways are among the many hardest losers within the corona disaster. Along with journey restrictions, Finnair’s coming months may also be affected by how boldly folks dare to journey. Suominen states that it’s nonetheless too early to say how the current choices of the federal government will have an effect on orders.

“It depends upon how the demand state of affairs begins to develop,” says Suominen.

Suominen doesn’t touch upon a doable change in testing technique.

“They weren’t handled very a lot yesterday. Perhaps we’ll get new data within the morning. ”

Authorities holds a press convention on the implementation of the so-called hybrid technique for cross-border visitors and journey at 11 am The Minister of the Inside can be current Maria Ohisalo (Inexperienced), Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) and the Minister of Financial Affairs Mika Lintilä (center).

Lintilä stated on Thursday night time that he was proud of the federal government’s resolution to lift the border to quarantine international locations. He highlighted the significance of the choice for enterprise journey, enterprise and the tourism trade. He stated the choice to take away a state of uncertainty within the tourism sector. Based on him, the winter season of tourism may be opened.

“I am sorry that it took so lengthy, however higher late than by no means”, Lintilä stated.

Lintilä highlighted the airline Finnair particularly.

“Now Finnair is returning to the aggressive discipline the place it’s with European opponents,” he stated.

“In the long term, Finland additionally wants to consider the best way to return to regular. All of it depends upon how the corona state of affairs develops, ”says Suominen.