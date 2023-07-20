Tourism | The French have a money machine that turns one euro into six – this is how it works

Hosting a stage of the Tour de France is a big but worthwhile effort for the town. According to economists, one euro invested in the Tour immediately brings income of six euros.

of Saint-Gervais In this year’s Tour, the municipality will host both the end of last Sunday’s stage, Monday’s rest day and the start of Wednesday’s stage.

In between, the stage race stopped on the side of the neighboring county for a time trial. The caravan stopped for four days at the same place, the mayor of Saint-Gervais By Jean-Marie Peillex along for the first time ever.

The Tour has visited Saint-Gervais three times before: in 1990, 1992 and 2016.

The most recent round trip stage ended with a climb to Le Bettex in the same way as last Sunday.

Peillex says that after the previous stage hosting, the municipality has applied for organizing rights from the Tour’s competition organization Amaury Sport Organization (Aso) every year.

Each year, there are between 25 and 35 starting and finishing places for the race, depending on the route.

The competition organization can afford to choose the most suitable ones, as there are around 300 candidates every year. Some of them apply for hosting every year, others less often.

“We have applied every year to keep Aso in mind. However, we must humbly wait for the route to come near. In the organization of the competition, a balance is sought between different parts of France. The route will be decided before sport.”

“ “You have to get a beautiful picture for the cameras.”

In the middle the criterion for awarding hosting is sporting interest. The nearby mountains are therefore an advantage for Saint-Gervais.

Another important selection criterion is that the locality must have experience in organizing large events and the financial possibilities to accept the competition.

Saint-Gervais is used to hosting other key French stage races such as Critérium du Dauphinée and Tour de l’Avenir, so the facilities were there.

In addition, a successful stage from the 2016 Tour served as a calling card.

At that time, France was the first to cross the finish line Romain Bardet, who was the only French winner that year, which according to the mayor left an even better feeling about the organization of the event.

One of the selection criteria is also the beauty and attractiveness of the locality for tourists.

“You have to get a beautiful picture for the cameras. Mont Blanc’s environment is suitable for that,” says the director of the Saint-Gervais tourist office Didier Josephwho also coordinates the Tour’s arrangements for the city.

Didier Josephe, director of the tourist office of Saint-Gervais, estimates that organizing the stages of the Tour of France brings 10 to 20 times more income to the city than it costs.

In practice, Saint-Gervais therefore competes for hosting with other similar mountain towns, which also have experience of major events.

The stages of the tour employ almost a hundred city employees and a couple of hundred volunteers. On top of this comes the workload of the police and gendarmes, for example.

When the 2022 route was decided, CEO of Aso Christian Prudhomme hinted to Peillex that in 2023 Saint-Gervais will have a pleasant surprise.

In the end, the municipality was able to organize both the finish line of the stage, the rest day, the time trial and the start of the stage.

The planning work started with the announcement of the route at the end of last year, and the pace of the arrangements has accelerated as the event approaches. Saint-Gervais could suggest fine-tuning routes to Aso.

Peillex proposed that the time trial could be run on the side of the neighboring municipalities and thus Passy and Combloux were able to host Tuesday’s stage of the Tour without their own application.

“ “The residents have been mostly satisfied”

Although Saint-Gervais had previously hosted the finish of the stage, now the arrangements for the rest day and the start were new.

Aso’s start and finish teams went through them with the municipality, with whom the municipality did the inspections in the spring. The development of the rest day program also took time.

The mayor says that in Saint-Gervais, they wanted to invest especially in traffic flow and cleanliness, because the 1992 host was reminded of the trash left behind by the race.

Peillex emphasizes that we don’t want to leave any traces of the competition, especially in places that are important for nature.

So baja houses and extra trash and volunteers were organized for Le Bettex, who collected all the trash from the area by ten in the evening.

The municipality has also closed roads to a wider extent than Aso’s criteria require, in order to make traffic as smooth as possible.

The Tour of France is known for its picturesque scenery.

It has been necessary to think about the smoothness of the lives of local residents during the four days of the competition, so that, for example, the fire department and medical care can function normally. Residents’ support for the event is important.

“The residents have been mostly satisfied,” says Peillex.

Stage-hosting is not free. For Saint-Gervais, the finish line, the rest day and the start cost a total of 280,000 euros.

The amount was cleared by the department of Haute-Savoie, i.e. Upper Savoie, i.e. the local government.

The municipality’s account was left with the costs of, for example, cleaning, the construction of fiber optic connections and the press center, and the operation of the ski lift to the top of Le Bettex.

Most of the road resurfacing demanded by the Tour also went out of the department’s pocket. As a whole, the municipality had costs of approximately 250,000 euros.

“It’s not much, because hosting brings us 10 to 20 times more income. Economists have calculated that one euro invested in the Tour immediately brings six euros in income,” says Josephe.

In practice, interest in the host location starts to rise as soon as the route is announced. The stables and cyclists go to see the routes of the stages in advance and the media tells about them.

According to Josephe, tourist interest remains high five years after hosting, so it would be good to have a stage in the village every four or five years.

“The tour increases attention, but the locality must already be known. We have been working for cycling tourism for 20 years and we have a culture of sports,” says Peillex.

“ “I don’t think there are any other such big sports competitions that are free for spectators.”

French the round trip TV signal is sent to 190 countries during the race, so the visibility of the Tour locations is very wide.

According to Peillex, at least nine million people watched Le Bettex’s goal rise this year.

“After the 2016 stage, we calculated that corresponding visibility in print media, TV, radio and online would have cost us 25 million euros,” says Josephe.

The local accommodation capacity has been fully booked, as the race organization, riders and tourists have filled the surrounding area. According to Josephe, the finish of Sunday’s stage at Le Bettex was watched by 15,000 people who had arrived on foot.

In addition to this, there was a large number of people who came by bike and those who stayed on the slopes, for example in mobile homes. The municipality of about 5,600 inhabitants, known for skiing and spa tourism, has therefore been in a frenzy.

“We wanted to create a folk festival in which everyone can participate, because the competition takes place in a public space. I don’t think there are any other such big sports competitions that are free for spectators.”

