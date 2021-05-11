Tourism The final form of the EU corona passport is still unclear: Member States may require additional restrictions of their own

The interest rate certificate is expected to be introduced at the end of June.

Brussels

European the Union’s institutions are currently negotiating a legal framework for a corona certificate to facilitate travel. However, it is up to each EU country to decide how they will use the certificate for next summer’s tourism.

European ministers will discuss the corona passport at their meeting on Tuesday.

A corona certificate is a system that identifies national data on coronary vaccines received, a possible negative coronary test, or an infection.

The data is formed into a qr code that would be readable in all EU countries. It is also possible to obtain a paper version of the code. The data would not be collected in a common European database.

The EU ambassador who represented Finland at Tuesday’s meeting Marja Rislakki says that it is up to the Member States to decide whether additional restrictions are needed in addition to the certificate.

“It also depends on the disease situation whether, for example, quarantine is needed.”

Member States the common position of the council and parliament is that the corona passport is not a mandatory requirement but has the potential to facilitate free movement. Furthermore, it could not be considered as an entry requirement for entry.

It is intended that the corona certificate system will be in place on 21 June, with a transitional period of six weeks in the transition.

The corona certificate is being developed at EU level for travel only. In some Member States, application is being considered elsewhere, such as at events or restaurants.

The corona certificate has been particularly in the hopes of southern European tourist countries to save the summer season. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsokasis hoped on Monday Politico in an interviewthat EU countries also exempt holidaymakers using a corona passport from return quarantines and other restrictions.

Every the Member State still applies the corona certificate itself. The Commission has recommended that the certificate could be obtained after a single dose of vaccine. A Member State may impose its own requirements if, for example, a single dose of vaccination is not sufficient.

According to the Commission’s policy, the passport would accept vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency Ema.

Member countries are also negotiating guidelines for travel from third countries to the EU. The Commission has proposed that travel restrictions could be relaxed for those vaccinated. Representatives of the member states will discuss at their meeting on Wednesday, for example, the required incidence rates.

Finnish government will in turn negotiate it on Wednesday, passengers at the Finnish border may be required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test. The matter has been on the table since last fall.