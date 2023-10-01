Tourism | The couple is trying to visit all municipalities in mainland Finland in alphabetical order – HS met them at destination number 85

Art and museum center In the inner courtyard of Sinka in Kerava, two tall figures are walking in dark suits suitable for urban camping. One has a backpack on his back, the other is dragging a red medium-sized flight bag behind him.

They are Janet and Jouni Tervashonka.

The couple has taken on a special task. They plan to visit all the municipalities of mainland Finland and even in alphabetical order.

The project started at Akaa in July 2018. The first trimester will soon be over. Kerava is the 84th out of 293 municipalities in mainland Finland, Jouni Tervashonka calculates.

“I think it’s the 85th. Kempele was 84”, explains Janet Tervashonka.

The man’s voice tightens, chokes and condenses.

“Yes, 85:s”, Jouni Tervashonka announces the result of the fact check.

Twosome go round to Sinka’s door and pay the entrance fee. Bags and backpacks must be left next to the coat rack for storage.

Sinka features a magician Kalle Nion curated by Magic! Magic! -show.

Jouni Tervashonka starts with the work of the curator himself, Nio Trick Brain. In it, the boy bends the spoon with the power of thought.

“Comes to mind Uri Geller“, Jouni Tervashonka remembers the Israeli who amazed the world in the 1960s and 70s, who made spoons and nails bend with the power of his spirit alone. Geller was proven to be an ordinary, if skilled, mortal by a magician James Randi in his work The Magic of Uri Geller.

Jouni Tervashonka is 61 years old, Janet a year younger. They are the generation on which Geller left an indelible mark through the television screen.

Today, the couple lives in Etelä-Savo, Kangasniemi, where they moved 37 years ago from Järvenpää. Jouni works as a nurse at the Kangasniemi welfare center, Janet runs an animal shelter at “our plantation” six kilometers from the center of the municipality.

Janet Tervashonka squints in the spotlight, Jouni takes a photo of the situation. The work is Double Act by the Pakistani-born British artist Ceal Floyer from 2006.

Jouni Tervashonka focuses on Hans Rosenström’s Mikado. It is based on Ingmar Bergman’s film Whispers and Shouts from 1972.

Let’s talk about age for a moment. Sixty isn’t the same as it used to be.

“In our youth, the 50th anniversary was a party for old people,” says Jouni.

“Joun’s father died in the winter at the age of 98. When she was born in 1924, the life expectancy for men was 50 years and for women a little more, 55 years,” says Janet.

“Say when you can get out of here”, Janet’s head asks the photographer Juhani from Niira.

“Not a terribly ergonomic position.”

Janet is crammed into The Sphinx artwork, which creates the illusion of disembodiedness, just a head resting on a table. Kerava’s sphinx was completed in 2016 for the performance of the WHS contemporary circus group The Cutting Edge. It was directed by Kalle Nio, and designed and built by Lavasteet Taneli Rautiainen.

The original The Sphinx is from the second half of the 19th century in London.

Jouni Tervashonka takes a picture of his wife Janet Tervashonka in a situation where “the person is really broken”. The illusion is created by the Finnish version of the most classic of classics, The Sphinx, created by Kalle Nio and Taneli Rautiainen.

The head has to suffer on the table until Jouni Tervashonka gets his cell phone out and the lens pointed at his spouse.

“Yes, this gives you a good picture of when a person is really dead.”

Then it’s time to switch roles.

Jouni’s hedgehog hair and a crooked slice of his forehead appear.

“No bending,” he sums up the state of his knees, hips, and perhaps the rest of his body in the spirit of Geller critic James Rand.

From Sinka the journey continues towards Keskuspuisto and Paasikivenpuisto. They are located next to each other near the library. A fountain rustles, a child laughs, a conversation carries itself from a distance. In the sky, a plane glides thundering towards Helsinki-Vantaa.

It is a beautiful day. The sun also makes Keravan look different than it did almost 40 years ago, when the Tervashongs lived right next door in Järvenpää.

“Will Jouni speak, what kind of image did we have of Kerava? It’s not a tourist spot, but a similar roadside pine village where you drink and have a good time. But this is clean and well-maintained, and this pool area is really nice”, Janet Tervashonka marvels.

There is a statue of President Juho Kusti Paasikivi in ​​Paasikivenpuisto. You can see the back side of it on the left side of the picture. Paasikive had a second home in Kerava for decades, the Jukola farm, which he acquired in 1917.

Idea a big municipal tour was once born at home on the coffee table.

“For some reason, we started talking about the fact that we’ve probably been to every municipality in Finland because of our dog hobby, but we’ve only seen the main roads and sports fields. Now let’s go in alphabetical order, so that everything will be done for sure”, says Janet Tervashonka.

“In the second year since starting [vuonna 2019] one of our friends said that ‘it’s a wonderful hobby, you can wear it all summer!’ Then came corona, and Sanna Marin told every night on TV to stay at home and avoid meetings,” says Janet.

After Corona, the pace has picked up again. This year, the Tervashongs plan to visit at least Keuruu, Kihniö and Kinnula, and possibly Kirkkonummi and Kitee. Even after that, there are still more than 20 municipalities that start with the letter K.

Keskuspuisto a path of sparsely placed stones runs across the water basin.

Janet Tervashonka starts to feel dizzy on the trail. You have to look far away and trust that the step will hit the spot. It’s not a deep pool, even if you fall. It is best suited for wading and the bottom of the hands and stomach.

You can cross the water pool in Keskuspuisto like a rapid along the stones.

Jouni Tervashonka describes the cat-shaped decorative motif of the railway bridge.

Kerava church was completed in 1963. It was designed by architect Ahti Korhonen. The concrete and brick church building is very simple on the outside.

It’s time to go to church. The church and the municipal or town hall are among the Tervashonki destinations in every municipality. The route goes through a bridge over the main railway.

On the bridge, you have to stop to photograph the cat patterns cut into the metal railing. Through them you can see a myrrh-shaped landscape with electric locomotives.

The photo taken by Jouni Tervashonga later ends up on the Facebook page about Tervashonki’s municipal tour. There are more than 4,000 followers and the spirit is interactive: travel tips are received and given.

The church looks like a box. There is a cross on the roof, a sheet on the wall. It would seem to encourage the gentle outdoors: “Believe, hope and love under the Kerava sky”.

Inside, another world opens up, more beautiful than the concrete shell. It is presented to the guests by the parish priest Krista Wedman.

“Now is the church’s 60th anniversary and the organ’s 30th anniversary,” says Wedman.

Kerava and the Kerava parish are Tervashonki’s generation. The municipality separated from Tuusula in 1955, a year later than its neighbor Järvenpää. My church was completed in 1963.

“On the other side of the road is an old rectory, where [säveltäjä Jean] Sibelius too used to live there for half a year,” says Wedman.

Altar table replace Kerava stainless steel relief, sculptor Kauko Räsänen God’s power. The church organ is the quality work of the German organ builder HO Paschen.

“Pretty light looking. What kind of acoustics are here?” Jouni inquires.

“Designed so that the music fills the entire space,” Wedman replies.

Parish pastor Krista Wedman (right) introduced the church to Janet and Jouni Tervashonga. The church’s Paschen Kiel organ was once the first of its kind in Finland.

A sample of the sound will soon be available. Cantor Katariina Kopsa has arrived at the church looking for a prelude and starts dating Gustav Merkel adagio in F major.

In Tervashonkie’s opinion, the church in Kerava is, in a good way, lower than at home in Kangasniemi. There is only one step to the pulpit and a spacious playground for children on the side wall. On Kangasniemi, such a thing has been a hot topic of controversy.

“Juva has it [leikkipaikka] was under the pulpit”, Jouni Tervashonka remembers from previous visits to municipalities.

“What a change! A hundred years ago, you could certainly do nothing but sit in church.”

Short another voice joins the organ. Janet gets a message. It’s from the housekeeper who takes care of the pet nursery while the Tervashongs tour Kerava.

The watchman wants to know when he will come.

At 18:33, Janet Tervashonka types in the answer.

Then there is a train at the Jyväskylä travel center. The journey home goes through Laukaa and Toivaka, but they are now not counted in favor of municipal tourers.

Koo is in the alphabet before ällä and tea.

About a third of Janet and Jouni Tervashonga’s tour of Mainland Finland is over. The contract will end in time in Äänekoski. After that, the Tervashongs plan to visit all the municipalities of Åland in a “one-time rush”.

Janet and Jouni Tervashonga’s municipal tour can be followed on Facebook from the Municipalities in alphabetical order page.