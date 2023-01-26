Corte dei Conti, the report on the National Tourism Agency

“The Authority is referred to, in general, in the use of assigned resources for the performance of their duties, to a behavior inspired by a logic of cost containment and careful monitoring of costs”. Words written in the report on financial management of Enit (national tourism agency), year 2020, drawn up by the Court of Auditors section on the control of institutions.

Time heavily characterized by covid 19 pandemic in which the tourism sector affected by the restrictive measures. In the months of the lockdown Enit operates in an emergency regime ensuring the functioning of the headquarters and foreign offices with new platforms of smart working which allowed the management of the crisis. Starting from March 2020, the “supervision and support of operators has been strengthened and the mission has been redirected also with the promotion of Italian tourism on the domestic market”.

