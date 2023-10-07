Tourism | The corona years destroyed restaurants in Finns’ favorite destinations – “Many ran out of business like a wall”

TO THAILAND The last few years of Finnish entrepreneurs have not been easy, but most of them have persevered through the worst in one way or another. The corona pandemic pulled the rug out from under both local and foreign tourism entrepreneurs.

However, persistence was rewarded.

“The restaurants survived quite well, there was no mass destruction,” says the person who runs the ICU restaurant in Pattaya Jukka Koivistoinen.

“In my case, last winter was already okay. Now August was significantly better than a year ago. I’m going into next season with confidence.”

Pattaya the region has by far the majority of Finnish-owned restaurant and accommodation companies in Thailand, a total of a couple of dozen companies. There are a few dozen Finnish companies in the whole of Thailand.

Having worked as an entrepreneur himself for a long time in Thailand, Koivistoinen knows Finnish tourist entrepreneurs well, as he delivers his imported tentacle drinks to many Finnish restaurants in Thailand. Finns know each other quite well anyway.

“Some of the companies have other financial backbones, there was a solid foundation. It was the same for me, and of course expenses were reduced and reduced.”

According to Koivistonen, it was easier for companies that have their own properties. In Thailand, rents were also negotiated during the corona crisis, which helped many entrepreneurs.

On the other side of the Gulf of Siam, in Hua Hin, there is another concentration of Finns, although not nearly as big as the Finnish community in the Pattaya region. Relatively speaking, things didn’t go so well there: two out of three Finnish companies closed during the corona crisis.

SMALL According to Koivistoinen, Thai restaurants are suffering greatly from the corona virus. Many did not have very much reserve in the cash register, and the sudden restrictions and loss of customers proved fatal for many companies.

Koistoinen’s former company was in the restaurant area in Pattaya, which was completely closed due to the corona virus. At the same time, 50–60 restaurants stopped operating.

“After all, it was a tough time with Corona. Many Thais ran out of business.”

However, some of the entrepreneurs have already founded or are in the process of founding a new restaurant.

Jukka Koivistoinen runs the ICU restaurant with his wife Phissamai Puliso.

Today in , entrepreneurs have hope again for the increase in tourist flows.

“Advance sales for the upcoming season were a record. More were sold in March-April than ever,” says the tour operator Juha-Matti Vuorinen. Vuorinen organizes golf trips to Thailand and many other countries with his company partners. Thailand is also his second country of residence.

In addition to Thailand, Vuorinen organizes golf trips in Vietnam and Bali, Indonesia. According to his observations, things are surprisingly unchanged in all these places.

“There were no waves of bankruptcy. Many who put the places in the sack then have returned. The tourism infrastructure is in the same condition as before.”

Vuorinen works closely with TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand), the state tourism authority of Thailand. He markets Thailand in the Nordic countries with the agency.

Last spring’s record sales, he estimates, are probably related to the fluctuation of airline ticket prices at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

“Usually, you don’t sell very much at that point. My theory is that during the winter there was speculation all the time that the prices of plane tickets would rise. People didn’t wait for campaign prices,” says Vuorinen.

“The fear was not in vain, the prices rose temporarily. Momentarily almost doubled.”

“Usually we see right away when, for example, Finnair has campaigns. Now they haven’t had an impact,” says Juha-Matti Vuorinen, a travel organizer living in Thailand.

SPIKE according to Vuorinen, it doesn’t mean that the whole season will be hugely good. It looks like Finns are going to Thailand in somewhat the same way as before the corona virus. The booking spike in spring reduced summer sales.

“Usually we see right away when, for example, Finnair has campaigns. Now they haven’t had an effect,” says Vuorinen.

“In a normal year, there is a sales spike for trips to Thailand after Midsummer. It didn’t happen now when people had already bought the trips.”

Vuorinen says that it is naturally good for tourism companies operating in Thailand when people book flights, accommodation and services earlier.

“This upcoming season is easy to evaluate: it has been lived in terms of sales for months.”

Vuorinen doesn’t want to make very accurate assessments of the seasons after that. He believes that Thai tourism will return to pretty much the same state as before the corona pandemic.

According to the statistics, Thailand is still a favorite destination for Finns, but Finns’ trips to Thailand have decreased in the last ten years. Back in 2012, according to Statistics Finland, Finns made 150,000 trips to Thailand, in 2019 only 120,000. After that, no more information about trips to Thailand can be found from Statistics Finland.

A YEAR the first quarter was now raising hopes for the entire tourism industry in Thailand.

This year, 8.6 million tourists visited Thailand between January and March, i.e. during the peak season. Based on the beginning of the year, the tourism authorities estimate that 25–30 million foreign tourists visit the country throughout the year.

In the last year before the corona pandemic 2019, 39 million tourists visited Thailand. This year, it is therefore estimated that 25–35 percent fewer tourists will visit the country than before the corona virus.

Vuorinen mentions that according to TAT’s data and the estimates made based on them, the reason for the lower number of tourists is clear: the Chinese.

“The shortage is purely due to the fact that the Chinese don’t travel as much as they used to. China and India are big things in Thai tourism,” says Vuorinen.

Next year, the authorities estimate that the number of foreign tourists will already be 35 million.