Tourism The corona situation does not allow Russians to come to Finland during the summer season, but we are hopeful for domestic tourists: “July is quite full of hotels”

Due to the lack of Russian tourists, for example, South Karelia receives about one million euros less tourism revenue, half of which would normally come from Russian tourists.

Russian there was more worrying news about the corona situation on Tuesday. The poor epidemic situation means that the Finnish-Russian borders will not be open to leisure travelers for the summer season.

Lack of Russian tourists leads Lappeenranta City Director of Tourism, Marketing and Customer Service Mirka Rahmanin among other things, the fact that tourists are attracted especially from their home country.

In this respect, the situation in the summer, like last year, looks really good, he said.

“Domestic tourists have now taken over our area well and July, for example, is quite full of hotels. Our tourism operators are anxious about where all domestic tourists could be directed, ”says Rahman.

According to him, Russian tourists in Lappeenranta are expected to arrive in Finland at the earliest at the end of the year.

“Russian colleagues are more optimistic than we are, and by default they have had the borders open in August.”

Managing Director of Mara, a tourism and restaurant interest group Timo Lapin according to this summer will largely go to domestic forces. Although Russian tourists have been the largest group of foreign tourists in normal times, the spread of the coronavirus, and especially its delta variant, to Finland must be prevented.

“If it spreads, it will also make it harder for our domestic market to operate, because this summer will be largely domestic-driven anyway.”

Finnish-Russian Director of Services of the Chamber of Commerce Tarja Teittinen for its part, it says that companies are generally already accustomed to operating in the midst of interest rate constraints.

“We have the impression that the latest corona phase did not affect companies’ trade with Russia, at least as badly as last spring.”

According to Teittinen’s assessment, the corona situation will affect trade between Finland and Russia as long as the restrictions are in force.

“It’s typical of the Russian market that when a turnaround happens, the changes are really fast and fast.”

Finns are, according to Teittinen, hard-working builders in Russia.

Housing construction has fared well during the corona pandemic, but commercial construction has declined. The winners of the exception period in Russia have been the pharmaceutical industry and e-commerce.

“Finns have been able to make even big deals to Russia remotely without physical meetings. Of course, there were also companies that had a harder time. ”

According to Teittinen, the industry that has suffered the most is clearly tourism.

“ “We are used to the ups and downs of Russian tourism.”

Tourism The plight is also assured by the South Karelian Provincial Governor Satu Sikanen. He says that less than one million euros a day has been lost in the province due to the corona situation, and last year a total of 270 million euros of tourism revenue was lost.

According to Sikanen, more than half of the regional tourism revenue comes from Russia, and dependence on the tourism industry in the region is high.

“We are used to ups and downs in Russian tourism. For example, the crisis in Ukraine significantly reduced tourism revenues, and as a result we lost a lot of specialty stores. ”

“The interest rate crisis has also pushed grocery stores to a close or difficult situation, and companies based purely on cross-border trade have been really tough.”

Accommodation establishments have also tried to persevere, and although the summer holiday season can bring comfort, according to Sikanen, it cannot compensate for all the loss caused by the absence of Russian tourism.

“It is now important that the state continues to support measures as long as the situation is on.”

Coronation situation has also slowed down strategic development projects related to border crossings. For example, the internationalization of the Parikkala border crossing point included in the government program has not progressed due to the corona situation.

According to Sikanen, the difficult corona situation in Russia has also affected people-to-people contacts and, for example, the maintenance of cross-border kinship. Leisure travel to Russia, for example for a “petrol search trip”, has also been left out.

“But if we think of the Finnish native population, the effects come precisely through the losses of the regional economy. There has been not so much a tone among the people’s deep lines that they should have been able to travel to Russia, but rather a concern that the disease will cross the border. ”

Vaccine coverage According to Maran Timo Lapi, growing both in Finland and in the countries of origin, which are important for the country, will improve the outlook for the industry by the autumn. At the same time, of course, competition for tourists is intensifying.

“Every company expects us to bring foreign tourists to Finland safely. Competition for international tourism will be very fierce as vaccinations take effect and tourism will be launched in different countries. ”

“We have an excellent opportunity to take a bigger share of international tourism than we have so far.”

Russian the corona situation carried bad news for the near future on Tuesday. Russian television channel Dozhin according to the Russian authorities have abandoned their plan to vaccinate 60 percent of the adult population by early September.

According to Dožd, the new goal would be to reach 30-35% vaccination coverage in adults by the fall.

Reuters, meanwhile, said a new daily record of coronavirus-related deaths was reported in Russia. According to the country’s coronavir virus department, there were 652 deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Russian news agency Tass reported that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be less effective against the delta variant of the virus.

