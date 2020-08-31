Tourism The controversial cottage village is now being built in Helsinki’s Laajasalo – This is an eco-cottage for rent of 20 square meters

Laajasalon In Hevossalmi, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, is the rocky Vuorilahdenniemi. Something is being built at the end of the headland.

It is a small black cottage that jerks off a cliff. An almost wall-sized window opens to a seascape. The high gabled roof is decorated with solar panels.

It is a self-sufficient eco-cottage built by a private Majamaja company. Soon they will rise nearby more.

The cottage project had time to gain publicity even before the cottages were built. The controversial rental cottage village is now being realized with the city’s blessing in Laajasalo.

Finding a place has not been quite simple. The original plan was to build a cottage village of as many as 30 buildings in Nuottasaari, Vuosaari. The project raised opposition among the residents of the area.

Nuottasaari is close to the Uutela nature reserves. Residents feared that the cottage village with its tenants would consume even more of the natural area favored by outdoor enthusiasts. There was also fear of an increase in traffic on the outskirts of the Uutela outdoor area.

In March last year, politicians decided to suspend plans to build cottages in Vuosaari.

“There is a broad consensus on the board that this is a good concept, and we hope to find a suitable place for it to be developed,” said the deputy mayor. Anni Sinnemäki (green) To Helsingin Sanomat last year.

The place was finally found in Laajasalo’s Vuorilahdenniemi.

“This is a so-called off-grid cottage. It means that housing is disconnected from infrastructure and networks, ”says the cottage’s architect and concept developer. Pekka Littow.

The cottage is therefore not connected to a sewer or electricity network, for example.

However, there are all modern conveniences inside: running water, heating and a dry toilet.

The water coming into the cottage is rainwater, which is purified and recycled back into use. Electricity, on the other hand, is produced by solar panels.

“Nothing is thrown into nature. The water is treated in the same way as at the water plant, ”says Autio.

Inside the cottage of about 20 square meters smells of wood. Narrow stairs lead to a standing high loft.

“Essential here is the connection between the landscape and the small space,” says Littow.

According to Littow, the small size of the cottage is not a problem when the large window opens to a spacious seascape.

The window shows two islands in an archipelago called Vuorilahdenpaadet. Due to the nesting of birds, the islands are protected.

Architect Pekka Littow (left) and Majamaja oy’s CEO Tuomas Autio on the terrace of the eco-cottage.

Littow removes a few plates from the floor.

“Luggage can be put here.”

The cottage has space for four guests. On the wall of the main room there will be pull-out beds for two, and the loft has two more sleeping places.

The kitchen, separating dry toilet and shower are on the opposite wall of the window. They are still under construction.

The intention is for the cottage reservation system to open as early as this fall. How much does an overnight stay in an eco-cottage cost?

“The price level has not been decided yet, it will be determined by testing,” says Majamaja Oy’s CEO Tuomas Autio.

During the winter, four more similar cottages and a sauna are planned to be built on the site.

“The cottages are intended for short-term rental use, ie in practice from weekends to week-long periods. The intention is to attract local tourists, but also international eco-tourists, ”says Autio.

The plan is to place the cottages side by side in pairs except for one.

“Everyone has their own intimate sector, but the whole is village-like,” says Littow.

The first cottage is black on both the outside and inside. According to Littow, the cottages will be different in both colors and materials.

The electricity in the eco-cottage is produced with solar panels.

In Vuorilahdenniemi the current town plan allows for the construction of cottages, as the area is marked as a holiday area.

The city of Helsinki considers the cottage village to be a kind of pilot project. In line with the Maritime Helsinki strategy launched last year, the city intends to make greater use of maritime affairs to increase the city’s attractiveness. One of the goals is to make the Helsinki archipelago an even more attractive tourist and recreational destination.

“The city doesn’t need to invest tax euros in infrastructure, and the environment doesn’t need to be modified in any way. These are important aspects of the overall economy, ”says Autio.

Littowin and, according to Auto, self-sufficient cottages would also be other than holiday rental homes. The cottage could provide accommodation where there is no functioning infrastructure.

“Such a hut could serve as a solution for rebuilding a crisis area, for example,” Littow says.