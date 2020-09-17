Tourism The business community and Lapland’s tourism operators are demanding further easing of travel restrictions – “If the conditions are so strict, hardly anyone will come here”

According to Lapland’s tourism operators, the government’s measures create completely new problems.

Lapin tourism operators as well as the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK and Suomen Yrittäjät demand that the government ease restrictions related to travel.

The government decided last week on the new restrictions that will take effect next Saturday. According to them, it will be possible to travel to Finland without restrictions from countries where less than 25 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In addition, there are possibly pending model coming into force in November, where countries exceeding the threshold are required to have a negative coronavirus test already in the country of origin.

If the stay lasts more than three days, the immigrant must take a second coronavirus test after three days. For a waiting period, he can be quarantined.

Lapland’s tourism operators and business community are demanding the waiver of these quarantine and second test requirements.

“The measures do not alleviate the situation of tourism, but in practice create completely new problems and thus stop a large part of leisure tourism coming to Finland from abroad,” says the joint statement of the Lapland tourism industry.

EC: n and in the opinion of Finnish Entrepreneurs, the requirements are unreasonable and prevent the so-called tourist corridor creation.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in particular places a strong emphasis on health safety. It is easy to forget when considering that unemployment is also a great health risk, because it increases exclusion, ”says the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjit. Mikael Pentikäinen in the bulletin.

“If the conditions are so strict, hardly anyone will come here.”

According to tourism operators, international tourists typically stay in Lapland for 3-5 days. Even on three-day trips, the stay on the ground can be more than 72 hours, depending on the flight schedules. The statement states that there are problems with both the realization of the trips and the pre-sale of the trips.

Companies and tourist offices, as well as, for example, the Lapland Chamber of Commerce, Lapland Entrepreneurs, the Lapland Federation, the Lapland Tourism Industry Association and the Service Industry Trade Union Pam, are involved in the statement of Lapland’s tourism operators.

In the past, for example, the tourism and restaurant industry interest group Mara has taken a position to remove the same requirements.