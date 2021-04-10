Tourism The British minister gave the citizens permission to book trips abroad, but will they get to Finland? “Trade is already hot in those countries that have announced opening dates”

Kristiina Hietasaari, CEO of Visit Finland, says that she is still skeptical about the number of tourists in the summer.

Britannian Minister of Transport Grant Shapps promised on Friday that the British could already start booking trips abroad for the summer. According to him, leisure tourism from Britain abroad could open no earlier than May 17th.

“For the first time, I can now say that I am not against booking holidays abroad,” Shapps said.

To the BBC commented on the matter Shapps stressed that those who crave a trip should in any case ensure travel insurance coverage and flight booking flexibility. According to Shaps, every traveler must take a corona test when leaving and returning. In addition, he noted that tourists should confirm the situation again in the next couple of weeks.

“We would like to hear that too, ie the dates when it is possible to come to Finland,” says the CEO of Visit Finland, which promotes the Finnish tourism brand. Kristiina Hietasaari says.

“The deal is already hot in those countries that have announced opening dates. It is essential that we are able to communicate with partners and tour operators in the UK so that we can come. ”

Bridge At present, there are strict border controls that do not allow leisure tourism to Finland from abroad. You can only come to Finland for a necessary and justified reason, for example to study or for family reasons. From the Schengen area, commuting to Finland is necessary for security of supply. The restrictions will be in force at least until the end of April.

Finnish citizens are allowed to enter their home country in any matter.

The British announcement of the opening of foreign tourism will therefore not benefit Finland in any way until its own borders are opened.

“Britain can announce the opening of tourism and borders, but there is no information on whether the British will have access to Finland,” says Hietasaari.

Visit Finland expects clear communication from decision-makers, in addition to precise dates, in order to provide accurate information to partners and tour operators.

“Everyone now understands that opening will not happen if the disease situation worsens, but it will [päivämäärän antaminen] is better than just waiting. We should be able to communicate more clearly to the world when we can travel to Finland, ”says Hietasaari.

The so-called exit plan for the government’s comment round target schedule according to which internal border controls could be lifted in June.

“I don’t think there will be very many visitors here in May,” Hietasaari says, adding that he himself is expecting more in June and the end of internal border controls in the EU.

Tourism In the most recent normal year, 2019, the British were the third most important group in Finnish international tourism, after the Russians and Germans. At the time, Sweden was fourth.

According to Hietasaari, the strongest seasons for British tourists are autumn and winter, when hopefully the actual restrictions will no longer be needed.

“For autumn and winter, it is important to know what is required in tourism. Is it a vaccine passport or a test certificate and is quarantine required in addition to them? ”

Now in the summer it is planned to invest in the nearby markets, ie Sweden and Germany. Hietasaari is not very optimistic about summer tourism abroad.

“If you talk about volumes, I am skeptical. Only in autumn and winter can we get closer to normal. ”

In Britain, too, not everyone is as optimistic as Minister for Transport Shapps. Scotland and Wales, for example, have reported that mid-May is too early to open up foreign tourism. There have also been messages from Northern Ireland that it is now too early to book a summer trip abroad.

Finland for tourism caused by the coronavirus last year revenue losses of more than seven billion euros, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) said in March. According to estimates, the pandemic could cause Finland a total of about EUR 15 billion in revenue losses this year and last.

In 2019, tourists spent EUR 16.1 billion in Finland. Demand is expected to return to that level in 2023 at the earliest. Tourism to Finland from abroad and Finnish foreign tourism will recover much more slowly than tourism at home.

“People start traveling from familiar and safe destinations. The message from our partners is that there is enough pent-up demand. People already want to get moving, ”says Hietasaari.

According to him, Visit Finland has done work to develop Finland’s tourist image despite the pandemic. In the past, for example, journalists from abroad were invited to Finland, which has not been possible now. The opportunities have moved online, and social media marketing has been highlighted.

“Plans for marketing campaigns are well under way and can be launched as soon as information becomes available as to whether it is worthwhile to try to promote tourism in Sweden or Germany.”

Visit Finland’s CEO Kristiina Hietasaari.­