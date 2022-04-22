Tourism Thailand removes mandatory corona tests from vaccinees – Pattaya’s Finnish entrepreneur shakes next autumn

From the beginning of May, vaccinated tourists will not be tested after entry and the mandatory quarantine hotel reservation will be lifted.

THAILAND virtually lifted travel restrictions on vaccinated tourists on Friday when it announced that mandatory corona tests and hotel reservations would be waived. Restrictions have been in place to varying degrees since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

At a government briefing at Thai time in the afternoon, it was announced that vaccinated immigrants would no longer be subjected to tests at the airport. At the same time, it was reported that the mandatory one-night hotel reservation in the quarantine hotel will be abolished.

A vaccinated tourist is therefore free to leave as soon as they enter Thailand, without official tests.

REFORM takes effect when it is published in the Royal Gazette. It is practically a formality. The new regulations will enter into force in early May.

Vaccinated immigrants have their own queues and checkpoints at the airport. In addition to passport control, they will receive a home test kit with antigen testing equipment.

Authorities recommend taking a test after entry if the immigrant has symptoms suggestive of coronary heart disease or otherwise suspects that he or she may be ill. If the test is positive, the immigrant is asked to notify the authorities via the application installed on the phone.

Unvaccinated immigrants still have to book hotel accommodation in a quarantined hotel for five days. On the third day, they will have a pcr test, which is mandatory. When they enter, they are not tested either.

THAILAND released an entry last November and at that time introduced an entry permit called the Thailand Pass. Initially, in order to obtain a permit, a tourist had to enter documents into the administration’s information system about, among other things, vaccinations, insurance and a reservation in a certified quarantine hotel.

The Thailand Pass is still retained, but now requires more information on vaccinations and insurance. The insurance certificate must state separately in English that it covers coronary treatment up to a minimum of US $ 10,000. Mentioning “without a cap” style may not be enough. Previously, the limit was $ 20,000 and before that $ 50,000.

In Pattaya an entrepreneur running a restaurant Jukka Koivistoinen says he is hopeful that the change will increase entry somewhat.

“I don’t know yet, because the Thailand Pass is still valid, although it will only require vaccinations and insurance in the future,” says Koivistoinen.

Many have found it difficult to fill in Thailand Passport application forms and add the necessary forms and have turned to outside help. From the beginning of May, making an application is much simpler than before.

NOW the end of the tourist season was already the second that was very quiet in Thailand due to the pandemic. Koivistoinen says that he is probably the only entrepreneur whose business has expanded.

Affected by this, his old smaller vertical bar had to close down when the landlord announced he was terminating the leases.

“The old place was a small vertical bar, but very livable. When it was confirmed in the fall that it could not continue, I found a new place here in Treetown. This is the best place, the nightlife is here today. ”

Koivistoinen founded his new ICU restaurant earlier this year. It is a larger and mainly food restaurant. He also has a bar attached to his restaurant, and he also rents scooters and a villa to guests.

In Thailand There are dozens of Finnish tourism-related companies. Many have gone bankrupt, and at least as many are persisting in expecting the next season to be so good that it would even slightly offset the losses caused by the pandemic.

Friday’s announcement that corona tests will go out of vaccination is one signal that expectations could come true.

“Yes, I think this gives me faith, and I’m a positive person anyway. Not in it, ”says Koivistoinen.

He would like to see tourism start to rise well and all businesses get on a strong footing.

“I think next fall, tourism in Thailand will get off to a good start. Many have now gone on holiday elsewhere, such as in Spain. But Thailand is different. It is always warm here and always summer. And a special rhythm of life of its kind that cannot be found anywhere else. ”

