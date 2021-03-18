Tourism Tens of thousands of Germans head to Spain for Easter, although Spaniards are not allowed to travel in their home country

Airlines operate hundreds of extra flights from Germany to Mallorca and Alicante.

Tens of thousands the Germans plan to pack their bags at Easter and head towards the Spanish holiday island. Instead, Spaniards have to stay in their home communities because of a coronavirus pandemic because of a travel ban.

The situation has aroused jealousy and resentment among Spaniards, even though reviving tourism is bringing much-needed tourism revenue to Spain, according to Reuters.

“There really is no point in us here in Spain not being allowed to move between regions but any foreigner can come here and spread the virus,” says a Madrid resident interviewed by Reuters. Emilio Rivas, 23.

To Spain may also come from countries with high rates of coronavirus infection, provided that evidence of a negative covid-19 test is provided. In addition to Germany, new infections are still being confirmed in large numbers in France, for example, in neighboring Spain.

Allowing travel from abroad in such a situation is also controversial, according to Spanish health authorities, Reuters says.

In addition to being annoyed by the ban on locals moving when foreigners enter the country, they fear that the tourists will spread the virus and gradually turn the improved infection situation into a worse one. In Spain, the number of infections is now the lowest since last August.

Although the return of tourists is causing a stir in the locals, it represents a welcome boost for the Spanish tourism industry.

The number of foreign tourists in Spain fell by 80% last year to 19 million. According to Reuters, the number was the lowest since 1969.

Berlin last week removed the quarantine requirement for arrivals from the Balearic Islands, after which demand for air travel to the islands of this Spanish Autonomous Community plummeted. A striking number of tourists also began to appear on the streets of Madrid.

However, the German government continues to urge the avoidance of non-essential travel.

“The absence of a travel warning is not a call to travel,” the State Department said earlier this week, according to Reuters.

In Germany for example, hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists due to the pandemic, so for Germans who need tourism, the almost only option is to go abroad.

Lufthansa’s low-cost airline Eurowings has added 300 extra flights from Germany to Mallorca for Easter. Ryanair has also booked 200 extra flights to Mallorca and Alicante.

According to the German travel agency Tui, Easter travel bookings have doubled since 2019, and some of the travel agency’s hotels in Mallorca are already fully booked. However, Germans have to go on holiday without nightclubs that are closed. Free alcohol meals have also been abandoned in full-service hotels, Germany’s Tui tells Reuters.