Tourism Tallink lost six million passengers due to the interest rate crisis

Freight traffic between Finland and Estonia brought light to the corona year, increasing by one per cent from the previous year.

Shipping company Last year, the number of Tallink passengers collapsed by 62 per cent compared to the previous year. The company’s ferries carried a total of 3.7 million passengers during the year, which is about six million less than in 2019.

Passenger numbers decreased on all of the company’s routes, but most between Sweden and Latvia and Sweden and Estonia, where traffic has been completely or partially cut off since last March. Last year, the number of passengers was more than 80 percent lower than in the previous year.

The number of passengers decreased by 66 per cent between Finland and Sweden and by 52 per cent between Finland and Estonia.

The company’s cargo operations survived with the least damage from last year. The number of freight units transported decreased by only 5.2 per cent from the previous year. In traffic between Finland and Estonia, the number of cargo units even increased by one per cent.

“Given the severe restrictions that began in March 2020, with a short two-month respite from the summer, the company has weathered the storm relatively well,” said the Group’s CEO. Paavo Nõgene says in a company release.