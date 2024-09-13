Tourism | Survey: Locals have had enough of mass tourism in Finns’ favorite destinations

Tourism|The survey found that the number of tourists was felt to be excessive, especially in the Catalonia region.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A third of Spaniards feel that there are too many tourists in their home region. In Catalonia, especially Barcelona, ​​Airbnb has raised rents significantly. Barcelona plans to ban renting apartments to tourists. Even in Málaga, the high rents are seen to be caused by the extensive Airbnb activity.

Which the third Spaniard thinks that there are too many tourists in his home region. This is evident from a survey about the whole of Europe, says the British newspaper The Guardian. Spain is also a favorite destination for many Finns.

Based on the survey, the Catalonia region in particular felt that there were too many tourists, according to a survey conducted by the research and analytics group YouGov. Barcelona, ​​which is a popular tourist destination, is located in the Catalonia region.

About the survey found out that the adverse effects of Airbnb accommodation, which is popular with tourists in Spain, are felt.

In Barcelona, ​​Airbnb activity has increased of apartments rents by 70 percent and sales prices by 40 percent in one decade, the city’s mayor Jaume Collbon has said. Now the city is banning the renting of apartments to tourists completely. According to The Guardian, the ban will take effect by 2028.

In another popular tourist destination, Málaga, the increased prices of apartments were seen to be the result of the extensive Airbnb activity in the city. It was shown in Málaga summer mind against high rents.

Spain is tired of tourism. A tourist carrying bags in the Lavapies area of ​​Madrid at the end of August.

in Spain respondents were also most likely to have a negative opinion of foreign tourists, the survey found.

They want to rein in tourists at holiday destinations. The city of Málaga is new announced the campaignwhere regulations for tourists have been drawn up. in the Canary Islands again, it is felt that huge numbers of people are harmful to the local nature.

According to a YouGov poll, many Europeans think that demonstrations against overtourism and other measures to curb excessive tourism are good.

Spain is the second most popular tourist country in the whole world. Measures to curb tourism have also been taken elsewhere in Europe. For example in Venice there is now a ban, according to which there cannot be more than 25 people in a tourist group arriving in the city. Also on the Greek islands the flow of tourists has been restrained by fees.