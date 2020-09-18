Tourism Statistics Finland: Tourism to and from Finland collapsed in April – June

Tourism both to and from Finland abroad clearly decreased in April – June.

Tourism both to and from Finland abroad clearly decreased in the second quarter.

Tourism to Finland, which is recorded as tourism exports, was 87 per cent lower in April – June than a year earlier, according to Statistics Finland. Tourism from Finland to foreign countries, ie tourism imports, in turn decreased by 93 per cent.

Both tourism exports and imports were just under 0.1 billion in the second quarter. It was clearly less than at the same time a year ago. At that time, tourism exports generated EUR 0.7 billion in revenue, while tourism imports amounted to EUR 1.3 billion.

Tourist industry fears that travel to Finland will decrease further. The government has decided on new restrictions that will take effect on Saturday. According to them, it will be possible to travel to Finland without restrictions from countries where less than 25 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In addition, there are possibly pending model coming into force in November, where countries exceeding the threshold are required to have a negative coronavirus test already in the country of origin. If the stay lasts more than three days, the immigrant must take a second coronavirus test after three days. For a waiting period, he can be quarantined.

It is feared that this second test will destroy travel to Finland.

“The measures do not alleviate the situation of tourism, but in practice create completely new problems and thus stop a large part of leisure tourism coming to Finland from abroad,” says the joint statement of the Lapland tourism industry.

Goods and total exports of services decreased by 18 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, according to Statistics Finland.

Foreign trade, ie exports and imports, declined in both goods and services.

Services were exported by 28 per cent and imported by 22 per cent less than a year earlier.

The relative decline in foreign trade was smallest in exports of goods, where the decline was 12 percent. Imports of goods, in turn, fell by 20 per cent, Statistics Finland says.