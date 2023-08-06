Barcelona is no longer empty in August as before. This is especially known to those residents who live near tourist attractions such as Park Güell or beaches such as those of Barceloneta. Users and associations complain that the shuttle buses launched for the improvement works on metro line 4 are insufficient given the large flow of passengers in most time slots. In addition, some unions criticize that in the summer period only the eminently tourist lines are reinforced compared to those that serve other neighborhoods of the city.

Julia Baldó, a 21-year-old resident of Vila Olímpica, is a regular user of the H16 and V21 lines to get around the city center but this summer she has had to resort to cycling. “I am not comfortable on the bus during these months. The service has deteriorated since the tram and metro works. As much as they have added an alternative bus line, it is not enough,” he remarks, emphasizing that rush hour coincides with the coming and going of beach visitors: between 10 in the morning and one on the noon and between six and nine at night.

From Guinardó, Carme Rodríguez has even had to take a taxi on more than one occasion to get around. “There is no bus that goes up to my neighborhood in good conditions,” she explains. She is a user of lines such as V25, D40 and 24 and also of line 114 of the neighborhood bus.

These last two, he regrets, were “demands from the residents of mountain neighborhoods, who lost many lines” in the redesign of the orthogonal network. There are many old people who still need them to overcome the steep slopes of the area. “It is very sad. They are almost always full of tourists who go to the anti-aircraft batteries and Park Güell”, he complains.

The majority unions of Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) coincide in pointing out two sources of saturated lines: those of beaches such as Barceloneta and those that surround Park Güell, highlighting V19, V27, V29 and H16 and lines 24, 47 , 114 and 116. From TMB they point out that the lines that have had the most passengers this July, according to their own data, have been the V19, the D20 and the H6.

The public operator of the bus and metro network stresses that the H6, which provides service between Zona Universitària and Fabra i Puig, has a “high frequency and capacity” throughout the year, while the other two “are being reinforced with more vehicles this summer”, 10 additional buses on holidays. He also clarifies that they adjust the supply and demand of the lines on a daily basis, as well as that they do not notice “an excess of passengers compared to other summers.”

Regarding the beach lines such as the V27, the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Barcelona (FAVB) proposes measures such as an increase in the tourist tax and that this has an impact on the improvement of the public transport service, indicates its mobility spokesperson, Joan Maria Soler. “Everyone who comes here enjoys the transportation that we all finance in part with our taxes. You have to increase the rate somehow so that tourists assume the real cost of the service they use. There is no capacity to absorb the volume of tourism, ”he explains.

stressed lines

Francisco Bernal, spokesman for the Consell Veïnal del Turó de la Rovira, regrets that V19 is one of those lines “stressed by mass tourism” and suggests hiring civic agents to control ticket payment and crowding, among other aspects. He admits that the vehicles go up to the popular Carmel bunkers less loaded after they are fenced off, but points out that there are many scenes of incivility.

“The drivers cannot be making everyone get off until they pay the ticket, nor receive insults, etc. It is not their function, they are not camp monitors”, assures the neighborhood leader. He regrets having to go to that extreme of “infantilizing” travelers with the existence of civic agents because “these are situations that he would prefer to avoid.”

Increasing the fleet and staff are the two main solutions proposed by various drivers’ union representatives. Faced with “schedules that are impossible to carry out”, the Independent Transport Union (SIT) requests the renewal of the 250 newly hired drivers who end their contract at the end of September. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) calculates that 300 new workers will be necessary, considering those who will retire in the 2023-2024 period: “Recruitments have to be stable and not seasonal,” they stress from that union.

days to the extreme The TMB drivers take advantage of the questions about the saturation of some bus lines derived from the overload of tourists to put other labor issues on the table and which, in their opinion, end up harming the citizen. Regarding the state of the fleet, the Independent Transport Union (SIT) warns that there are “more than 60 unused vehicles due to a lack of charging stations” for electric buses. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), in addition, calculates a general deficit of 250 buses that should be alleviated before 2025. In addition, they denounce that many of the existing vehicles are “stopped in summer due to lack of insurance”, prioritizing tourist buses. “Especially in the morning and in the early afternoon there are staff, but no buses,” says a spokesman. “For example, on line 24, out of 18 shifts, only 13 have left for months.” See also Why several Western countries decided to expel Russian diplomats? Jordi Puig, affiliated with the CGT, has been a TMB driver for 29 of his 59 years. He denounces a trend towards reduced services, with tighter schedules that have caused “a very stressful day from start to finish”. An anxiety attack during the V23 service forced him to take a leave of absence a month ago. “I couldn’t take it anymore. There was no room for people at the stop, I was asking them to wait to get on and I confronted a traveler who rebuked me, ”he recalls. Puig believes that the days have been adjusted to the extreme. “Before, you had seven minutes at the end of the line —a one-hour journey— to stretch your legs, go to the bathroom… Now they don’t give you time to do the normal route. You arrive and you are giving the exit. There are no off-peak hours anymore”. TMB denies that there are stopped vehicles and explains that all the electric buses have been in circulation since last Friday, which needed their respective charging points after resolving a supply problem with the suppliers. In addition, they indicate that an expansion of the fleet is not necessary, but a renewal of equipment so that by 2024 25% of its cars are zero emissions. 164 buses will be renovated thanks to Next Generation funds. There are currently 101 buses —electric or hydrogen— in operation.

