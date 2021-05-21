Tourism Spain will open on Monday to low-risk countries and all those vaccinated at the beginning of the summer

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also announced the introduction of an corona passport in July.

European Spain, the second most popular travel destination, will open next Monday for low-risk countries with a coronavirus. Eleven weeks ahead, the list includes eleven countries, including Britain and Japan.

About it told the Spanish newspaper El País.

“They are welcome – more than welcome – without restrictions or health checks,” the prime minister said Pedro Sánchez.

The British are the most important tourist group for Spain, as up to a fifth of its annual tourists have been British. Sánchez estimates that the country will lose around € 3 billion in revenue if travel is not opened for Britain in May-June, El País says.

In June Spanish borders are open to all vaccine recipients in the world.

Sánchez believes that the return of tourism is a key factor in the country’s economic recovery. According to the OECD tourism is one of the most important industries in Spain, accounting for 11% of the country’s economy.

Spanish Minister for Health Carolina Darias and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto emphasized on the occasion that mobility must be restored by safe means.

A common EU corona passport will be introduced in July to make it easier to travel when vaccinated, negative for the corona test or already infected with the coronavirus.

Darias welcomes the corona passport but hopes that the passport could be extended beyond European member states.

To Spain 30-40% of the normal number of tourists is expected by the summer, and by the end of the year the Prime Minister expects the figure to rise to as much as 70%.

“Thanks to the corona passport and the easing of restrictions, we have a much better summer ahead of us than last year,” Sánchez estimates.

Last year, 80 percent fewer tourists from abroad visited Spain than usual.