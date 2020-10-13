Tourism Some Lapland’s tourism entrepreneurs have already thrown an ax into the well for the coming winter: “There are practically no foreign tourists coming”

The lack of international tourists is severe, especially in Saariselkä, where up to 70 percent of winter tourists are foreigners.

Winter has already been lost to foreign tourists.

This is how more and more Lapland’s tourism entrepreneurs think. Due to the interest rate restrictions, it is unclear from which areas you can travel to Finland next winter.

It is now clearly visible in trips canceled by foreign customers. For example, Saariselkä in northern Lapland is already preparing for the fact that there will be no foreign guests at all.

“Even if the number of domestic tourists doubles, it will not be enough to fill the gap left by foreign tourists,” says Ski Saariselkä’s CEO. Jarmo Katajamaa.

The government is preparing new travel instructions that, according to HS data, would allow travel without quarantine for several days.

Instead, passengers would be tested for coronavirus in their countries of origin, and those staying for more than three days would also be required to have a second corona test in Finland.

The change would take effect on 23 November, when the current travel restrictions for Schengen countries end.

HS asked three large Lapland tourism companies how the lack of foreign customers would affect the region’s economy.

There is widespread thinking in companies that the new guidelines are not to save winter tourism. For example, in Saariselkä, the combined turnover of the tourist centre’s business operations was approximately EUR 70 million in 2019.

“We have a 61 percent share of foreign customers throughout the year, and in the winter months the share rises to more than 70 percent. We are talking about significant business effects, ”says the CEO Marja Kumpuniemi Inari-Saariselkä from the regional tourism organization, which represents about 100 tourism companies in Northern Lapland.

When the entire tourist area of ​​Northern Lapland is included, which also includes Inari and Utsjoki, we are talking about a business of about one hundred million euros.

Kumpuniemi does not want to give an accurate estimate of the amount of possible financial losses, but confirms that the size range is probably several tens of millions of euros.

It is a large sum for Northern Lapland, whose economic structure is more than 80 percent built around the service industry.

In the crash In Ylläs, there are usually slightly less than half of the customers. The largest group is the British, who make up about 14 percent.

Next are France and Switzerland with 8% and Germany and the Netherlands with 4%. There are also new, emerging markets, such as Belgium.

For example, the exclusion of British tourists alone would severely penalize tourism companies, which, according to Statistics Finland, had a combined turnover of just over EUR 90 million in 2019.

In Ylläs there is still no desire to declare that foreigners will not be seen in Western Lapland this winter.

“We don’t want to make estimates until the rules of the game are clear. It is still possible to get international business, ”says the CEO of Visit Ylläs Janne-Juhani Haarma.

According to him, foreign customers can still be attracted to Lapland if the instructions are reasonably clear. In addition, the well-run summer and autumn give hope that the worst expectations will not come true during the winter season.

“When you think about it through the eyes of an international tourist, so many of them live in big cities that have been severely affected by the corona pandemic. If they are able to travel, the motivation for it is high. This is also supported by several international studies, ”says Haarma.

On the other hand, it is known in Ylläs that the shortage of tourists hits companies with varying degrees of intensity depending on their industries. For example, snowmobile safaris, reindeer rides and dog sledding activities are heavily dependent on foreign customers.

According to Haarma, the biggest significance of international customers is that they move even when Finns are not on holiday. From a corporate perspective, this means that cash flow will be more evenly distributed throughout the winter season.

In Kittilä Levi is known as a destination that attracts a wide range of tourists from Finland and the world. According to Statistics Finland, the turnover of tourism enterprises in the region was EUR 117 million in 2019.

According to the Leader Fell-Lapland Association, which focuses on business support and regional development, the immediate effects of tourism in Kittilä were as low as EUR 150 million already in 2017.

The business built around Levitunturi also employs a considerable number of local and seasonal workers. Now next winter looks difficult.

“It is estimated that we will lose approximately EUR 65 million in revenue,” says the CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari About Visit Levi.

He recalls that the consumption of foreign tourists is up to 70 percent of the region’s tourism revenue. Usually, the movements of tourists arriving in Levi follow a certain annual cycle: in December they arrive from Britain, in January again from Russia and Ukraine.

Now many of the charter flights booked for next winter have been canceled.

Domestic tourism growth has also been seen in Levi, and there have been many self-employed tourists among them, such as couples, young families and solo travelers.

Instead, sales of group travel have dropped sharply.

“Already in the summer, all German bus trips were canceled. Visit Levi’s sales are usually 80 percent group sales, so the absence of domestic business groups, for example, has a dramatic effect, ”says Kivisaari.

He, too, is pushing clearer guidelines from the government, but still doubts whether winter tourist flows can be restored with new testing practices.

“Yes, the situation is that there are practically no foreign tourists coming due to unclear travel restrictions,” says Kivisaari.