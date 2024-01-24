Assembly of the Valencia 'stand' at Ifema, this Tuesday in Madrid, hours before the inauguration of Fitur. ZIPI (EFE)

The great tourism fair, Fitur, opens this Wednesday in Madrid after a year in which a record influx of tourists and spending in Spain has been recorded. Hotels, airlines and Administrations are optimistic and confident that the growth trend will continue in 2024, with a new historical maximum in sight and the objective of attracting tourists with greater purchasing power. But the great challenge is to avoid dying of success: the saturation of some areas, with increasingly common signs of social protest, is one of the great concerns.

Fitur is the first major tourism event on the international calendar. This is the fourth edition since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 and the sector entered its worst crisis. Now, the atmosphere is one of total optimism. Neither the economic uncertainty prevailing in recent years, nor the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, nor inflation nor rate increases, have managed to curb the desire to travel.

More than 84 million foreign tourists arrived in Spain last year, a record and almost 50% more than a decade ago (57.5 million in 2014). “From now on we are going to stop taking the year 2019 as a reference, because 2023 is the new reference,” the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, celebrated last week, after advancing the maximum recorded last year. Thus, for the second year, tourism has become the main engine of the Spanish economy and already represents 12.8% of GDP, the highest in the historical series.

The recovery is global: the sector will recover its pre-pandemic levels worldwide this year, according to forecasts published last Friday by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In 2023 there were 1.3 billion international arrivals globally, only 12% below 2019. A decade ago, there were 1.13 billion. “The recovery is already having a strong impact on economies, jobs, growth and opportunities for communities around the world,” according to the organization's secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili. “These figures also remind us of the fundamental task of promoting sustainability and inclusion in tourism development.”

The social impact is one of the great challenges. “It is better to manage the challenges and problems of success than not to have that success,” Hereu warned. Exceltur, which brings together the large Spanish tourism companies, has highlighted this week that there are destinations that border their capacity limits. For this reason, it has proposed opening a debate between companies, Administrations and citizens to analyze how to make tourism compatible with social sustainability in the face of the resurgence of citizen discontent in the most crowded destinations. This Tuesday the association organized a forum focused on how to manage the growth of tourism. And its president, Gabriel Escarrer, also CEO and president of the Meliá hotel chain, stated during his speech that he misses a PERTE focused on a sector that “during the pandemic has experienced a bad time” and demanded more collaboration from the Government.

For the president of Exceltur, “in the absence of this PERTE, strong investment must be promoted” to improve competitiveness and “facilitate transformative processes.” The objectives that Escarrer set revolved around four axes. The first, to alleviate spaces and cities that are overcrowded, promoting “regions that need tourism, like emptied Spain”; avoid the trivialization of destinations —“we have some outstanding cities that little by little we are underestimating,” he stated—; promote greater sustainable awareness in tourism companies; and create a public-private collaboration that focuses on “improving” environmental and social sustainability.

152 countries

This year Fitur will reflect the growth that the sector has experienced after the pandemic, with a record edition in which 9,000 companies will participate (500 more than in the previous edition) and 152 countries (20 more), with Ecuador as the host destination. A total of 806 exhibitors are deployed in nine pavilions at the Ifema fairgrounds, which has set up an additional pavilion this year for an event that is expected to attract 150,000 professionals and 100,000 general public attendees, and which will last until Sunday.

“Spain is going to break its historical record of visitors and it is a pride to be able to say that we have left the pandemic behind,” said this Tuesday the president of the Fitur organizing committee, Fernando Candela (Iberia), who anticipates a 2024 “at least as good” like the previous year. Meanwhile, the Government's spokesperson minister, Pilar Alegría, has highlighted the importance for the Spanish economy of a sector especially hit by the health crisis. Tourism spending, she highlighted, reached the “historic” figure of 108 billion euros last year.

The search for tourists who leave more money on their trips is one of the formulas that the sector uses to continue entering and not depend so much on influx. But another key issue is labor. More than 40% of tourism companies say that they find it difficult to find employees, according to a report from the Bank of Spain.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_