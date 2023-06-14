Minister affirms that the sector’s billing forecast is R$ 752.3 billion; statements were made in the Chamber

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneirostates that the sector should earn BRL 752.3 billion this year, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC – World Travel & Tourism Council, in English). The value demonstrates a growth of 5% compared to 2019.

The statement was given on the afternoon of this Tuesday (June 13, 2023), at the Tourism Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. During her speech, the minister pointed out that the segment should generate 7.8% of GDP.

“We should end the year with 7.9 million direct and indirect jobs. Tourism is the 2nd largest generator of jobs, second only to civil construction”said Daniela Carneiro.

The minister pointed out that this is “the government of dialogue”and therefore there is no lack “commitment of this management”and what is “with open doors to welcome everyone”.

About the 1st quarter of management, Daniela Carneiro presented positive data and perspectives for the sector, such as:

Tourism revenue of BRL 54.9 billion, according to Fecomércio de São Paulo;

An average of 1 out of every 10 jobs in the country was generated by tourism;

Forecast of 108 new hotels by 2027, with an investment of BRL 5.7 billion;

Construction of 63 new projects for parks and tourist attractions by 2027, with an investment of BRL 9.6 billion;

Coming from 2.7 million foreigners, with an expected increase of R$ 10.8 billion in the economy, according to data from the Central Bank.

“This great concentration of forces is also to raise awareness that tourism is Brazil’s solution in terms of job and income generation. It’s a folder that I’m in love with, enchanted, because it’s an incredible diversity. It is a very big learning experience”said the minister.

MINISTER REMAINS IN OFFICE

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to keep Daniela Carneira as Minister of Tourism. The deliberation took place after a meeting that lasted about 1h30 and also had the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

Before speaking to the Chamber’s Tourism Committee, the minister stated that she is “available” of the president.

“The president talked to me today. A very good, positive conversation. I say again, I am at the disposal of the president because I was appointed by him and I am here to contribute to Brazil”. The expectation of allies of the president and members of União Brasil was that the minister would lose the position due to pressure from the party.