Tourism Should a summer holiday trip already be booked and where is it most likely to be? A new destination has been added to the list of the most popular resorts during the Korona period

In these prospects, vaccination is the only way out of the plight of tourism. Do you dare to book a trip in the hope that enough vaccines will be distributed by the summer?

Crete, Rhodes, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain and the Canary Islands – Finns will buy package tours to these familiar destinations as early as next summer, say the largest Finnish tour operators.

The sale of next winter’s trips, in turn, really started with the hope brought by the first corona vaccinations.

Aurinkomatkat reports that bookings for new trips quadrupled after Christmas. Tjäreborg has already sold as many travel packages next winter as at the same time a year ago. TUI Finland’s sales also recovered after a long period of silence.

“However, it is not yet in the same amounts as a year ago,” the communications manager Laura Aaltonen says.

Tour operators have found that customers are now distinguished by two groups: Those who want to travel as soon as possible. They are looking for items that feel safe. TUI has added the small Greek island of Samos to its selection. The novelty of sun trips is Italian Calabria.

On the other hand, there are those on the move who want to secure a fall or Christmas holiday in the Canary Islands or a winter holiday in Thailand. When money is left to save, some want to take the journey of their lives. For example, Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean has risen to the top of TUI’s bestsellers.

Urban holidays, on the other hand, have so far been bought very carefully. OK-Matkot’s business director Peter Forsström says demand for city breaks is currently focused on late summer and fall.

He thinks passengers are currently avoiding congested big cities. However, he believes tourism will grow in the near future as people are left with money to save.

But are people moving too early? News of new, more spreading variants of the coronavirus has brought new restrictions. Do they destroy travel dreams?

At the moment Foreign Ministry instruction is unequivocal: Avoid unnecessary travel. Due to coronavirus transformation. Department of Health and Welfare recommends that all travel, both at home and abroad, be limited to what is necessary and that travel to Britain, South Africa or Ireland should not take place at all.

Postdoctoral Researcher Tuomas Aivelo says that he is mentally prepared for the fact that even summer holidays are spent in Finland. “I wouldn’t go shopping next summer for a trip that includes flights and a hotel.

Aivelo would not necessarily go on a trip even if he had received a coroner vaccination.

“While we know that vaccination prevents a person from getting the disease, we don’t know if it prevents him from spreading the virus,” Aivelo says.

The tourism industry is disappointed with the actions of the authorities and politicians.

“When it comes to tourism, things have gone really badly during the corona crisis,” says Tjareborg’s country director. Jessica Virtanen.

According to him, the tourism industry has been waiting for months for answers to its questions about what Finland’s strategy is.

When Can Travel Start? How will Finland start lifting travel restrictions? Do travelers need to be vaccinated and what do we require from countries where Travel is allowed?

“There are still no answers,” says Virtanen.

Last year, tour operators had to pay refunds for canceled trips to tens of thousands of customers. Flexibility has now been added to travel booking conditions.

The trip can now be canceled and its destination or time can be changed even more easily. For example, TUI has also developed a special Covid-care procedure that ensures a traveler has a free stay at the destination if his or her return home is delayed due to a coronary infection.

Aivelo understand the caution of the authorities.

He recalls that information about, for example, vaccination schedules, the effects of vaccinations, and coronavirus variants is constantly changing.

A good example is the talk of a “corona bubble”, which was used to bring massive British tourists to Lapland. However, a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Britain at the beginning of December and currently passenger flights from Britain have been completely suspended.

With these prospecting vaccination is the only way out of the tourist predicament.

Aivelo estimates that at some point coroner vaccination will be required as a condition of entry into the country.

At present, however, it is uncertain how quickly vaccines can be produced and distributed and when people can be vaccinated so much that it would have an impact on travel.

“According to the most optimistic estimates, it seemed that summer would be better in Finland. Now it seems that the situation will not improve until the autumn or next winter, ”he points out.

Very According to Aivelo, it is difficult to assess even when a tourist destination would be safe.

Israel, for example, is vaccinating its citizens at a good pace. One can speculate as to whether Eilat could be the first safe tourist destinations. Rich industrialized countries such as the United States and Japan acquire vaccines quickly, but Thailand, for example, may have difficulty obtaining them at all.

According to Aivelo, the implementation of the vaccination program in tourism-dependent Indonesia may be slow. On the other hand, he believes the country may have some plan to make Bali tourism work safely.

What about when does Aivelo plan to travel himself?

“I bought tickets in late summer Céline Dionin concert in Stockholm on June 13, but I start to be skeptical. For the trip to take place, the situation should be much better in Finland, Stockholm and also in Dion’s home country. So I am mentally prepared that the journey will not happen. ”

According to Wikipedia, Canadian-born Dion lives in Nevada, USA, near Los Angeles.