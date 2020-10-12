In a plane, 150 passengers flew from Sydney, Australia, and will soon land … in Sydney. They fly over the Australian sky all day long. “Spectacular“, comments a passenger. The operation was a resounding success, since the tickets were torn off in ten minutes despite the rather expensive prices: between 500 and 2300 euros. The company wants to revive the sector, heavily impacted by the coronavirus, reports the 12/13 edition of Monday, October 12.

The concept is heavily criticized by conservationists. Cam Walker, coordinator of the Friends of the Earth association in Australia, judges the approach “a little selfish“and”a little unnecessary“. He also deplores that these thefts”add a lot of carbon to the atmosphere“without any advantage. Several companies now offer this type of flight.

