Tourism Sales of trips to Thailand increase sixfold: The introduction of coronary vaccinations seems to have boosted sales of holiday trips

Foreign trips next summer and winter season will now be a bustling trade, say Finnish tour operators.

Finns are once again excited to book trips abroad to popular destinations such as Greece, the Canary Islands and Thailand.

The announcement of the start of corona vaccinations has accelerated the sales of holiday trips, especially during the last three weeks, says the Tui Finland travel agency. It is said that next summer, trips to Rhodes and Crete in particular will be sold.

Aurinkomatkat also says that trips to Rhodes and Crete will now be a good deal for next summer. In addition, trips are booked to Calabria in Italy and Thassos in Greece.

Tuesday too The Business Research Institute Etla estimatesthat the year 2021 marks the end of the corona crisis.

“The recovery is characterized by bars filling up and inviting Gran Canaria,” says Etla’s CEO Aki Kangasharju. Read more here.

Large travel agencies abroad are currently virtually at a standstill, and the government has recommended avoiding unnecessary travel abroad.

Tui has canceled all his trips abroad until the beginning of February, and Tjäreborg until the end of February. Aurinkomatkat only sells domestic trips to the starter, and trips abroad have been canceled until the end of February.

However, consumer confidence in easing the situation by next summer seems to be growing, even though vaccinations are just beginning. Vaccination is the first to be given to healthcare professionals working at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus disease.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek stated on Sunday to HSthat the vaccination schedule of other Finns depends on how quickly the vaccine is delivered to Finland. According to conservative estimates, vaccinations for healthy working-age people could begin in March-April.

Thus, many working-age Finns could receive the coroner vaccine well in advance of the summer holiday season. According to travel agents, the positive expectations are partly reflected in the sales of spring trips.

For example, Tuui’s customers have already booked trips for March-April and especially for May. The most popular destination has been Rhodes. Aurinkomatkat and Tjäreborg, on the other hand, sell trips to Turkey, for example, in the spring.

“In general, however, it can be said that spring is an uncertain time and people are in a wait-and-see attitude. For the summer, on the other hand, sales have been brisk. Rhodes has been the most popular, but Turkey has also traded surprisingly well, ”says Product Manager. Jessica Virtanen From Tjäreborg.

Finns accumulated travel pressure appears to have the greatest impact on the winter season 2021–2022. Trips are now being sold at an accelerating pace for next year’s fall holiday season, Christmas and the following winter.

This winter, Aurinkomatkat does not organize trips to Thailand at all. Instead, next winter season looks set to be record lively. According to Aurinkomatkat, trips to Thailand have been sold six times compared to last year.

Tui also says Southeast Asia traded well by the end of the year. In addition, the traditionally popular Canary Islands still seem to be of interest to Finns.

Among the destinations in Tjareborg in particular, Cape Verde has emerged alongside the Canary Islands and Phuket in Thailand in sales statistics for next autumn and next winter.

At Aurinkomatkat, it is believed that travel sales will continue to pick up in the coming weeks.