Extraordinary openings of museums, boom in attendance also in Pompeii and Florence

Saint Stephen, first of the year And January 2nd: Rome is full of attendance during the days of extraordinary museum openings and state places of culture. In fact, over 60,000 people visited the Pantheonwhich wins the top of the ranking of the most visited sites in Italy, then follows the Colosseum with almost 40 thousand tourists. They close the podium Roman forum And Palatine. It also exceeds 20 thousand people Pompeii Archaeological Park and the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. The data, released by the Ministry of Culture, counts a round of accesses equal to 400,353 people.

In detail, here it is ranking of the most visited places during extraordinary openings festive: Pantheon 60,803; Colosseum (Flavian Amphitheater only) 38,360; Roman Forum and Palatine Hill 28,830; Pompeii Archaeological Park 21,213; Uffizi Galleries – The Uffizi 20,848; National Museum of Sant’Angelo castel and Passetto di Borgo 15,152; Uffizi Galleries – Boboli’s Garden 13,733; Gallery of the Academy of Florence 12,088; Royal Palace of Caserta – Royal Palace 10.329.

Still following Castel Sant’Elmo and Museum of the Twentieth Century of Naples 8,157; Royal Palace of Naples 8.151; Royal Museums of Turin 7,564; National Archaeological Museum of Naples 6.351; Borghese Gallery 5,416; Certosa and Museum of San Martino 5.252; Ducal Palace of Mantua 4,718; State-owned fortress of Gradara 4,555; Bargello Museums and Medici Chapels 4,429; Paestum Archaeological Park and Velia 4.296; Miramare Castle Historical Museum and Park 4.155; Herculaneum Archaeological Park 3,991; Capodimonte Museum 3,716; Monumental complex of the Pilotta 3,633.





Extraordinary openings of museums, Sangiuliano: “Encouraging data, they push us to do better and better”

Really positive and encouraging numbers, which push “to do more”, admitted the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. “The commitment to keep the large museums and archaeological parks open on December 26th, January 1st and 2nd was rewarded by a large audience participation”, Sangiuliano said. “It’s nice to see so many people running to appreciate the works of our nation. I thank the staff for this effort. All of this drives us to always do better with a turning point in terms of quality in offering increasingly modern and efficient services. We will spend well and quickly those resources that the Pnrr makes available to improve the museum system”, concluded the Minister of Culture.

