Sector registers 26 consecutive months of increase; survey is from the Federation of Commerce of the State of São Paulo

National tourism earned BRL 18.2 billion in May 2023 – an increase of 7.1% compared to the same month of 2022. There are 26 consecutive months of growth. The data is from Fecomercio-SP (Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo).

For the 1st time after the pandemic, the number of passengers transported by plane exceeded pre-pandemic levels (2019). Air transport earned BRL 5.88 billion, an advance of 12% compared to the same month of 2022. anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), there were 7.29 million passengers in May – the best result for the month since 2015.

For the federation, the reduction in the average tariff from R$700 to R$550 and the increase in supply had a direct impact on the scenario. “The trend is for continued growth in the coming months, since there are more favorable conditions for companies’ investments, with relatively cheaper fuel and dollar”he stated.

“From the beginning of the pandemic until last year [2022], in view of the limited air supply and the rise in price of airline tickets, road transport surfed in an excellent wave. During the period, there was a lot of investment in adaptation”declared Fecomercio, who added: “Difficulties appear in the face of competitiveness”. The federation said that the return of the value “normal” of airline tickets will probably affect road business. With the lowest variation in the period, land transport earned R$ 2.94 billion and grew by 0.8%.

Hotel occupancy also grows

The hotel occupancy rate in Brazil reached 58.04% from January to April 2023. In the same period of 2022, it was 54.11%. The accommodation and food group earned BRL 5.2 billion – an increase of 6.4% in May. Revenue per available apartment increased 45.3%, according to the Fohb (Forum of Hotel Operators in Brazil).

Revenue from rental companies and tourism agencies was R$ 2.85 billion in the month. It advanced 6%.

Fecomercio-SP estimates that, with the possible rise in GDP this year and a “near interest rate cut”in addition to the drop in inflation and the heating up of the labor market, tourism will have a “immediate stimulus, with more expenses and investments”. According to the federation, “there is no relatively negative look at the sector” and the expectation is that the expansion will continue, “with more modest variations”but not by “cooling” of the sector, but “a statistically strong comparison effect”.