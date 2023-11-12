The protests against the regasification terminal in Savona, the controversies over the mega-mortar floating on the Thames, the development models between services and tourism, the PD demonstration in Rome. Topics over which the long-distance conflict takes place between the governor Giovanni Toti and the deputy of the Democratic Party, Andrea Orlando.

It is the President of the Region who sets fire to the dust on his Facebook profile, who brings together several elements, including the editorial by the writer Maurizio Maggiani published on The 19th Century of the Sunday edition. «There is a “sinister” coherence that links facts and opinions of these times – writes the governor – The demonstration against the Savona regasification terminal, the controversy against pesto on the Thames, Maggiani’s haughty words about the 19th century against cruise passengers and tourists in general”.

According to what Toti explains, there would be “a common thread that links very different facts, which links the square in Savona to that of Schlein in Rome. It is the new neo-pagan religion of the left, which overturns decades of doctrine and theories. from “the world belongs to everyone” to “the world belongs to the few”. From the defense of the people to the defense of the elite. Who cares how much the gas bill costs, as much as the elite can afford it. And if the people cannot, consume less, the important thing is to find themselves in some “green” living room. And who cares if some business closes due to energy costs, it won’t be the children of the elite and party members who will be left without work.”

For Toti the same reasoning “applies to tourists and cruise passengers, who have the audacity to occupy the pavements and bar tables where the elite must meet in peace to prophesy a better world. Is it possible that to talk to your “comrades” you have to slalom between individuals in bright clothes following a raised flag in Via Garibaldi? And what does it matter if they buy, consume, eat, sleep… Our children will never be chefs, waiters, hotel doormen, they are the children of the elite. And then how disgusting is pesto sul Thamigi, the pesto symbol of Liguria. As if to say that farmers, growers, food craftsmanship, restaurants and hotels are the symbols of our land”.

An outburst against the left which ends, for Toti, with the consideration that “once upon a time the left proposed the elites as the vanguard of the proletariat, today those elites are always one step ahead, but to close the doors: that the masses do not enter. the new left does protect the rights, but those of a few. And, if you allow me, those few who are also a little snooty.”

Orlando’s reply

Words to which the former minister and leader of the Democratic Party, Andrea Orlando, replied, again on social media. “Toti doesn’t like the fact that we don’t like the mortar on the Thames. And for this reason it results in a rant about the highest systems. According to Toti there is a (red) thread that links the no to the inflatable mortar, the no to the regasification terminal and even the PD square in Rome yesterday and an article by Maurizio Maggiani which gracefully mocks the attempt to reduce the image of a story complex and fascinating to a gastro-inflatable – the dem parliamentarian sinks Because everything is linked to the elitist culture of the left and the consequent contempt for the people of which he is evidently the standard-bearer. It’s a shame that the theory is based on obviously false assumptions.”

According to Orlando, Toti’s falsehoods would be different, and on several points. The first: “The regasification terminal in Vado was not decided because of concerns about the increase in bills but to do a favor to Meloni and the mayor of Piombino” attacks the former Minister of Justice, for whom “saying that you don’t like inflatables on the Thames and the squandering of public money it doesn’t mean being against tourism in the slightest. Nor, on the contrary, does the squandering of taxpayers’ resources make Toti a friend of the people.”

At the same time, for Orlando “arguing that the model of predatory tourism that Toti espouses without reservation risks destroying a delicate heritage does not in any way mean disinterested in employment. In fact, exactly the opposite is true, sustainable tourism can produce a better quality of work”, just as in Toti’s words there would emerge “a not too disguised annoyance for the people which would be opposed to the elites”. There is also a dig at the concept of tourism development: “Magnets and hit-and-runs are the only possible horizon “because they haven’t read millions of books”. Redemption, cultural growth, awareness are words absent from his horizon” Orlando writes about Toti.

Finally, the square of Rome, for the former minister “made up of workers, pensioners, students that Toti should respect. They asked not to cut pensions, to guarantee the right to housing, school and public healthcare. All concerns of billionaire intellectuals evidently. No, he doesn’t worry about these things because he is a true “friend of the people”. Anyone who has had to book a specialist visit in Liguria knows something about it!”.