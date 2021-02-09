Tourism Preparing for the summer season, Tui made huge losses

The German company is preparing for both the recovery of tourism and new restrictions.

World the largest tour operator, Tui Group, made a loss of € 699 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

The German company’s turnover fell to EUR 468.1 million, compared to EUR 3.9 billion in the comparison period of the previous year. The collapse in turnover is due to strict travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus.

According to Tuui, 2.8 million bookings have already been made for trips during the summer season. It plans to return travel to about 80 percent compared to 2019.

While the travel company expects tourism to recover, it says it has further cut costs to prepare for possible new restrictions on tourism and mobility.

In the comparison period, Tui made a loss of EUR 147 million.