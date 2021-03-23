Tourism Possible travel restrictions do not show up in Easter bookings – Thousands are expected in Levi: “It’s really worth coming here just to go outside”

There are no more individual cottages available in the centers of Lapland, according to a cottage brokerage company. Hotels, on the other hand, are spacious.

Can at Easter to travel to the cottage? What about a hotel in Lapland? Possible travel restrictions may now confuse those planning their Easter holidays.

The government resumed talks on possible movement restrictions on Tuesday the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku area. In public according to the information however, the restrictions would not apply to cottage trips.

However, it may not be at least advisable to travel to the cottage. Health authorities and politicians in general have emphasizedthat people should only do what is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, information about possible movement restrictions is not reflected in the Easter booking quantities, say the companies offering cottage accommodation. There have also been no significant cancellations of train journeys, for example.

Easter appears in Finnair’s flight bookings, Communications Manager Mari Kanerva says. The airline has added its domestic flights to the most sought after days of Easter. The busiest travel days are April 1, 5 and 6, and they have almost the same occupancy rate for domestic flights as typically during Easter holidays.

“When traveling, it is important that everyone follows the regional guidelines, and you cannot leave for a trip as a symptom or if you have received a quarantine recommendation or order,” Kanerva says.

Easter travel demand is mainly to Finnish Lapland. The airline’s most popular destinations are on the domestic routes Oulu, Ivalo and Kittilä. In total, Finnair flies about 15 per cent of its normal flight numbers at Easter, and there are about 10 per cent of passengers as normal.

Easter is otherwise the hottest season of domestic cottage tourism, but the coronavirus epidemic has pushed demand to its peak.

Lomarenka’s business director Juha Purhonen says that with the exception of the closure of Uusimaa last spring, there have been a third more cottage reservations during the epidemic than in previous years.

“The corona epidemic has hit cottage tourism. It was already visible in the summer. Last summer was record high, ”says Purhonen.

There are about 4,000 targets in the marketing of the holiday tire. There are no more individual cottages or apartments available in the centers of Lapland for Easter, Purhonen says.

Also CEO of Destination Lapland Mauri Kuru says the cottages and apartments have sold well at Easter. The company offers accommodation in Ylläs.

“When the restaurant regulations came into force, it stopped the arrival of new bookings for a while, but since then they have come back to normal again,” Kuru says.

Both Kuru and Purhonen would like clearer communication from the authorities.

“Cottage travelers have often been blamed. However, our customers are responsible and follow the guidelines very well, ”says Kuru.

He says the ski holidays in the south did not create large chains of infection in Lapland, although there were fears otherwise.

Leville Thousands of people are expected at Easter, says Visit Levi’s CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari. He said earlier Ylellethat the area usually passes around twenty thousand tourists at Easter.

“Exact figures are terribly difficult to say because a lot of our own accommodation has been booked this year. Those who own cottages come here to cottage themselves. They do not appear in the statistics. ”

Hotel accommodation in Levi has been booked less than usual for Easter.

Kivisaari estimates that this year Levi’s Easter will be busier than Easter 2019. According to him, the Easter holiday can still be spent in the area safely: there is so much space that it is possible to keep a good distance from other people.

The ski slopes are open and they and the trails are serviced. The restaurants sell takeaway food and the shops deliver grocery shopping directly to the holiday apartments on request.

“I want to emphasize that it’s really worth coming here just to go outside, and by no means to celebrate, not even in small lineups. We also hope that the mask will be used, whether the country is forced to mask or not, ”says Kivisaari.

Although the popularity of cottage holidays is growing, it does not help the distressed hotel industry, says the CEO of the hotel chain Lapland Hotels Ari Vuorentausta.

According to the mountain background, all Lapland Hotels have less than one at Easter. According to him, the risk of infection in hotels is low and they do not have extensive chains of infection.

“We have taken many steps to make living in hotels safe.”

If mobility restrictions come, they will further penalize the hotel industry. The closure of restaurants and its continuation will also depress the profitability of the hotel. Takeaway sales are not enough to compensate for the loss brought by the restaurant lock.

VR: n the night and parking spaces are reserved for most Easter departures, and the sleeping cabins are also almost full on some of the most popular night trains. Instead, there is plenty of space on the day trains during Easter.

The most popular travel dates are Thursday 1.4. and Monday 5.4. The most popular routes have been Helsinki – Kolari and Helsinki – Rovaniemi on night trains, Helsinki – Oulu and Helsinki – Joensuu on day trains.

So far, there have been no major cancellations related to Easter trips.

“However, we have found that many passengers are currently monitoring the situation until the last minute and making a departure or cancellation decision very close to the time of the trip,” Julia Stolp VR tells about communications.