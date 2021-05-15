Tourism Portugal will allow tourists from most European countries from Monday, Finland would also be able to travel to the country

You can also travel to Finland from Portugal when the country opens its borders to tourists. Tourists are welcome to Portugal from countries with an incidence rate of less than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

Portugal the government said on Saturday it would allow tourists to enter the country again from Monday. The exemption applies to most European states, told the news agency AFP.

This means that you would also be able to travel from Finland to Portugal. On the other hand, Sweden or the Netherlands, for example, do not yet have completely free access to Portugal. The ban on entry from non-EU countries applies to Brazil, India and South Africa.

Elsewhere Europe has begun to open its borders as the tourist season approaches. The Greek tourist season, for example, officially began on Friday. Both the country’s government and the epidemic-ravaged tourism industry are hoping tourists will return to Greek beaches after last year’s bottom line.

Tourism is a vital sector of the Greek economy and accounts for about one-fifth of the country’s GDP. Last year, tourism revenues plummeted to 4.3 billion euros from 18 billion the previous year.

Greece stated that it requires a vaccination certificate or a negative corona test for passengers coming to the country’s islands by plane or ship.

At present, you can enter Greece if you present a negative corona test result that is up to 72 hours old. Alternatively, you can enter the country if you have received two doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before entry.

In addition, the passenger must have a pre-filled passenger information form.