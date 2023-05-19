Palermo is now a city recognized by many as magical: regional capital in Sicily, it is a place with a thousand faces due to the succession of different dominations that have characterized its history.

From the Greeks to the Arabs, from the Phoenicians to the Romans, a land coveted and conquered by the Normans, the Swabians, the Angevins and the Aragonese: every people who passed through Palermo has left an indelible mark and this has allowed the creation of a varied picture of structures, styles, traditions, making it one of the most popular destinations in 2023.

It is crucial not just to immerse yourself in his artistic and cultural heritage, but also appreciate the smells, the flavors, the pleasant climate, the welcome of the local population and the charm that emanates along its streets. Precisely to avoid missing out on its most characteristic attractions, it is important to prepare yourself a planning to follow.

How to get organized and where to leave your luggage to move around the city comfortably

First, it is recommended that you choose a accommodation in the historic center so as to be able to move as much as possible on foot. If you arrive early in the morning or leave late in the evening and the rooms are not yet ready or have to be vacated many hours before the flight, it may be useful, to optimize times, to leave your suitcases in a safe place so as to move freely around the city.

In this regard, it is possible to opt for a cheap luggage storage in Palermo such as the one proposed by Bouncea specialized platform that allows you to find verified partners in just a few clicks to whom you can entrust bulky suitcases, bags and backpacks for as long as necessary.

What to see in Palermo

Once the practical issues have been resolved, you can move on to the most interesting aspect of the holiday and enter the Church of Martorananame by which Santa Maria dell’Ammiraglio is indicated after it was handed over to the Benedictine nuns of the convent founded by Eloisa Martorana.

In its structure Arab-Norman traits coexist with Baroque elements. Immediately next to this church stands that of San Cataldoguarded by the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and distinguishable thanks to its red domes.

It is impossible not to continue with a leap to the Cathedral; even in it it is possible to appreciate the mixture of different styles and architectures and to view the tiara of Constance of Aragon, an ancient and precious jewel that belonged to the queen. For those who are fascinated by the atmosphere of the East, by the evidence of the arrival of the Arabs and by Byzantine art, the church of St. John of the Hermits it cannot be overlooked.

City architecture

For those who prefer civil architecture, the Royal Palace of the Normans it is a must; there Palatine Chapel it constitutes an admirable treasure to visit thanks to its marvelous mosaics from the Byzantine era. Following it is good to consider a short shift towards the Cuba Castlein Arab-Norman style, built for leisure and holidays.

Continuing the tour of the civil architectures you come across the Zisa, whose name evokes the figure of the beautiful daughter of the emir who arrived in Palermo and fell in love with the son of the sultan; together they stole the funds from the treasury to build the palace and this caused a chain of tragedies. Inside you can visit the Museum of Islamic Art.

Much appreciated by tourists is also the Fountain placed in Pretoria square and characterized by the presence of statues representing pagan divinities and the allegories of the four rivers of Palermo; it is called the "fountain of shame" due to the naked bodies shown by the statues.

For lovers of literature and cinema, an unforgettable stop will be the Valguernera-Gangi Palace, known as Palazzo del Gattopardo because it was used as a set during the filming of Il Gattopardo by Visconti, based on the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. It is a rococo-style building built on a pre-existing 16th century building, whose most interesting rooms are the Gallery of Mirrors and the Hall of Honour.