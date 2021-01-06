Deprived of ski lifts for the end of the year celebrations, mountain professionals and their thousands of seasonal employees clung to the evocation, issued by Jean Castex on December 11, 2020, of a gradual reopening from this Thursday. Feeling this promise melt like snow in the sun, the sector (120,000 direct and indirect jobs) tried to put pressure on the government. On Monday, the mayors of resorts and France Montagnes estimated the loss of turnover in the sector at 1.5 billion euros over these two weeks of year-end. “The time is no longer for hesitation, nor for permanent approximations, but rather for action and decision-making”, asked, Tuesday, their professional room, Domaines skiables de France.

A viable horizon for the recovery of activity, this is what the Union des métiers et des industries de l’hôtellerie implores: “Our one and only request is the reopening”, summarizes Charlotte Le Moniet, communication and development manager. If the bankruptcies of companies could have been limited in 2020, this year begins under bad auspices, as the reopening of cafes and restaurants is moving away, and the end of short-time working measures, at the beginning of April, would have an impact. negative on hiring. First threatened, according to Charlotte Le Moniet, medium-sized establishments with more than ten employees.

A “hecatomb” for very small businesses and SMEs

“There is a whole fabric of intermediary companies which suffer in tourism and which are not entitled to any assistance, apart from partial unemployment”, says Guillaume Légaut, general manager of UCPA. If the activity of the group of sports stays and leisure activities, in France and abroad, fell by 35% last year, there is no question of using employment as a ” adjustment variable “. “We will fight to save all the jobs. The first thing we hope is to be able to resume activity on January 24. ” Among the 3,000 full-time equivalents employed by the organization, nearly two-thirds work directly for stays abroad, sports centers and holiday centers, and depend largely on partial unemployment as long as the activity cannot resume. While the employees of this social and solidarity economy company are relatively sheltered, this is not the case with their counterparts at the TUI travel agency.

At the leading French tour operator, we fear a massive layoff plan. The social damage would concern 65% of the staff, according to the CGT shops and services. In the hospitality industry, large groups would use the recession to justify layoff plans. “Accor wants to take advantage of the crisis to separate itself from large parts of its business, such as its catering teams and bring in autoentrepreneurs”, advances Arnaud Chemain, Federal Secretary of the CGT for the hotel and catering industry. According to him, nearly 400 jobs are in the hot seat in the group. “200,000 jobs would be cut in hotels, cafes and restaurants in France”, according to this trade unionist who fears a “Massacre” for very small, small and medium enterprises. He is concerned about student and seasonal workers whose jobs depend on the restaurant industry.