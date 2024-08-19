On the question of how to protect art from mass tourism, millions of phrases have been written. “The misfortune of the uncivilized and the idiots,” said Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italian Minister of Culture, when a visitor scrawled the word “ALI” on a wall of the Ceii house in the archaeological park of Pompeii (Naples), warning that he would have to pay the costs of the repair thanks to a new law that increases the penalties for those who damage the national heritage.. This is one of the measures that have been adopted in recent years to curb vandalism and the damage caused by tourism, in addition to taxes to enter many cities, restrictions on cruises or time slots to visit museums. But with the rise of this type of measures, a new question arises: how does the protection of heritage affect tourism, an industry that in Spain, for example, currently contributes around 13% of GDP?

In general, experts agree that tourism has suffered little. Vandalism does not usually lead to the closure of spaces. The city of Dubrovnik (Croatia) has protected its fragile environment by banning the entry of cruise ships, although tourists continue to arrive. “But growth has to have its limits and it must be regulated. For example, with numerus clausus or with an advance ticket sales system, as is done at the Alhambra in Granada. Without a doubt, we cannot be afraid of proposing time slots: why should it be obligatory to see certain museums? We have to organize the flow. Madrid has an infinite number of leisure options, and not everything has to go through the big institutions,” reflects José Luis Zoreda, executive vice president of Exceltur, an association that includes thirty large companies in the sector and that defends an “organization” of the private rental of tourist apartments.

Tourism is not a universal human right either. Exceltur considers the taxes to be harsh, but necessary. Entry to Venice costs five euros, and yet it has no effect. But perhaps if it were 20 euros, a family of four would think twice. “That figure could protect the identity of the city from harmful travellers. Tourism will be there, but it will be different, different,” Zoreda continues. “Instead of paying, it would force them to answer a simple question: ‘Name three Venetian painters (…)’. If they have no idea what they are going to see, they should go somewhere else,” says historian Robert Simon, one of the discoverers of the Salvator Mundiattributed to Leonardo da Vinci and his workshop.

Visitors to the Alhambra queue to enter the palaces. m. bramble

All the agents involved are clear that the relationship between tourism and heritage must have regulations and that self-regulation, such as the ““laissez faire, laissez passer” of the financial markets, can lead to a crash. But once the oxymoron “sustainable tourism” has been invented, the industry accepts everything except the word “prohibit”. The fashionable terms are “judicious” or “conscious”. “As long as these measures do not become a regulatory prohibition, and have been analysed from the economic, social and heritage impacts, as well as being agreed upon with the agents in the value chain, they should be positive,” explains Luis Buzzi, partner responsible for Tourism at the consultancy firm KPMG in Spain, via email.

Of course, Spain does not want to shoot itself in the foot, which represents an annual income of 20 billion euros. The Secretary of State for Tourism admits, via email, that the relationship between “legacy and tourism has very positive aspects.” Examples? Cultural assets usually generate a sense of protection in visitors, a kind of pride in contributing to rescuing or enhancing a revitalized heritage. In addition, the resources created by the sector allow investment in projects aimed at its rehabilitation and protection. In this garden planted with good wishes, the Secretary of Tourism promotes plans for tourist use that allow for balanced management.

The boundary between protection and elitism is an age-old problem. Does it fit in an era of free movement of people and goods? “By 1928 Paris had become oppressive. With each new shipment of Americans landed by prosperity, quality fell, until by the end there was something sinister about these mad sea freights,” wrote Francis Scott Fitzgerald.

Damage caused by tourists to a frescoed wall at the Herculaneum archaeological site. Carabinieri of Naples/EFE

The tourist lobby

In more recent times, the statues of Goya, Murillo and Velázquez that watch over the Prado Museum seek paths other than “you, yes; you, no.” Some work. In the first six months of this year, the Madrid art gallery added 1,786,419 visitors, a figure that already exceeds the 1,672,949 that were registered in the first half of 2023. “It is impossible to put limits on freedom of movement. The Prado is not a historical center: it is created so that people, the visitor, get to know it,” summarizes the museum’s communications director, Carlos Chaguaceda. Is it good for museums to be full or empty? “Now the answer is up to the rulers, museums do not have a tourist function,” Chaguaceda emphasizes. Perhaps it will never be possible to go again —and the industry must learn this— to certain places without many months of prior management. However, what national or international operator offers a visit to Madrid without stopping at El Prado or The GuernicaWho would buy it?

He lobby The tourist industry defends the economic interests of its members, but finding the balance between visitors and heritage seems like a tightrope walk. “As long as it doesn’t go too far, tourism can help, enhance and protect an artistic space. But if it goes overboard, its destructive capacity is irreparable and devastating,” warns Juan Herreros, architect and professor at Columbia University (New York). “Excessive aggression against the urban or architectural support means abandoning the centres and turning the buildings into mummies incapable of connecting with the daily life of the citizens,” the architect clarifies. “In the Balearic Islands there are taxes to stop the avalanche, and I don’t think anything is dedicated to protecting the legacy. The tourist use of heritage is what gives Europe the characteristic of a great spa attached to a museum, with a good restaurant and a beach nearby. The heritage is at the service of tourism, and not the other way around,” laments the artistic curator Bartomeu Marí. Let’s travel.

Guides with flags raised lead tourists to the famous brothel of Pompeii. Visitors follow them as they recite the same explanation for months. The frescoes, with sexual scenes, have been protected for years by scratched methacrylate as old as the stones in the park. They make the images indiscernible. But tourism continues without limits, the legacy suffers; and the tickets are sold.

