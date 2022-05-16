Tourism, Garavaglia: “In April, May and June Italy has a filling rate of accommodation facilities 10 points higher than Spain”

After two tragic years, the tourism find some optimism. This is the message issued by the 72nd assembly of Federalberghiwhere, however, there was no lack of alarms for the difficulties of companies, which have to deal with the higher energy prices, consequence of the war in Ukraine, the burden of the tax authorities and bureaucracy, rampant illegal activity and shortage of personnel.

“Italy has enormous room for improvement. With the cap removed, there is a great desire to return to Italy after two years of absence”, said the Minister of Tourism. Massimo Garavaglia. “From the first data – he observed – we note that in April, May and June Italy has a filling rate of accommodation facilities of 10 points higher than the Spain, our traditional competitor. It hasn’t been seen for years, there is a rebound but we have to make it structural “.

“Signals recorded with i Easter weekend and April 25 give us hope for the summer season “, said the president of FederalberghiBernabò Bocca, while warning that “a swallow does not make spring” and “two positive weekends cannot cover the hole caused by two years of stalemate”.

“The data in our possession – he specified – make us optimistic for the summer season, because we have a return of foreign tourism, especially American, in the cities of art. But the most important data is that of Italians: they take holidays and stay in Italy. This is a reason for us to be proud and proud “.

“On some markets such as the American one, we are at the numbers of two years ago: Americans love Italy and have returned to Italy. But this year – he continued Mouth – we have to do without other international markets which is not just Russia, but the whole Far East, that is China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan which are totally absent due to Covid. We hope to compensate for this absence with more Americans but above all more Italians “.

For this – said the president of Federalberghi – it is necessary that politics put tourism at the center of the programs. In 2021, the spending of foreign travelers in Italy decreased by over 22.5 billion euros, with a decrease of 50.9% compared to 2019. With the start of the new year, unfortunately – he said Mouth – the situation worsened further and only when the security measures were relaxed did Italy play on equal terms with the other countries: then finally the foreigners returned. Now it is a question of giving strength to this process by pushing on investments and innovation: hoteliers aim at food and wine, convinced that quality catering is the ideal ally to attract flows. A choice shared by chef Carlo Cracco: together we can work as a team.

(Article by di Silvia Inghirami- Agi)

Read also:

EU report and US retail: markets towards distressing volatility

Wheat emergency, a UN mandate (if it wakes up) to protect exports

Finland-Nato, Di Maio: “Everyone agrees. It’s already a world war on the markets”

Calenda like Renzi points to Draghi for the 2023 political elections

Rai-Dania Mondini case: why it is not right to put on the “petomaniac”

Record TV ratings for Eurovision final: 42% share. Thwart hacker attacks

Here are the “100 things to know and do in Ancona and the Conero Riviera”

Lorenzo Insigne in tears for the farewell to Napoli after 13 years. VIDEO

Sorare, partnership with Major League Baseball announced

Nespresso, presented the new blends of the World Exploration range