Tourism Omikron and the gloomy corona situation do not show up as cancellations of Christmas trips, but reservations are being made briskly: “Yes, people want to move now”

Finnair and VR say that Christmas trips have been a good deal. Finns book hotel nights for a city break or a spa trip, for example.

Finland there has hardly been any good news about the corona situation under Christmas. Own cases spread in the metropolitan area quickly, and the introduction of the so-called emergency braking mechanism may soon become topical.

Mara, an organization representing the tourism and restaurant industry, on Wednesday issued a recommendation to its member companies to introduce a corona passport throughout the country. The recommendation will take effect on Friday.

“Many Finns go on Christmas holidays to provinces where there are no restrictions on the range,” Mara explained in a statement.

VR: n and based on Finnair’s booking situation, it really seems that Finns are eager to go home to travel during the Christmas period, the companies are told HS.

VR’s Service Director Piia Tyynilä says long – distance trains have been reserved for the Christmas season, although it is still not at pre – pandemic level.

“Compared to last year, there are clearly more trips booked in advance. There have been no more cancellations than usual. ”

According to Tyynilä, the most popular long-distance train journeys from Christmas are to Rovaniemi, Oulu and Tampere. The most popular night train dates and Car Packages are almost booked, but some individual seats may still be available.

Tourists from the Christmas region are waiting for a train to Kolari on December 18, 2020.

“Yes, people want to move now, and a large portion already have vaccinations. If last Christmas went to our own families, now we want to visit our relatives a little. ”

According to Finnair, passenger numbers have increased month by month since the end of the summer. The Christmas season is lively, and next year’s trips are also booked.

“Domestic and international demand for Lapland has grown strongly during the Christmas season compared to last year,” says Finnair’s Communications Manager. Kaisa Tikkanen by email.

According to him, air passengers have made some changes to their travel plans. Until the end of February, Finnair passengers will be able to change their travel dates freely and once again.

“ “December looks good. Of course, discussing possible additional restrictions could change the situation. ”

Christmas and during the New Year, domestic tourists usually spend the night in hotels in big cities. Spa vacations for families in particular are in demand.

“There is still a bit of a boost. The big cities are very domestically driven. In Lapland, international tourists are coming, ”says the commercial director of the hotel chain Scandic Christian Borg.

Earlier in the autumn, many business trips important to hotels were canceled due to the tightening of the telework recommendation.

“We are still behind the standard year, but if you compare to spring 2020, the situation is far from that.”

Borg emphasizes the importance of sporting and cultural events for hotels, for example. Scandic also plans to introduce a corona passport as recommended by Mara outside the distribution areas.

Managing director Ari Vuorentausta Lapland Hotels says the chain’s booking status is now at the same level as in the pre-pandemic 2019 at the same time. However, the situation is not comparable as the chain has since opened new hotels.

“In general, it can be said that domestic demand is still strong and at a higher level than the baseline situation,” Vuorentausta says.

According to the mountain background, the popularity of city holidays is strongly visible in large cities at Christmas and New Year. Finns make hotel reservations especially in Helsinki, Tampere and Oulu, while in Lapland the bookings made by European tourists are emphasized.

Lapland Hotels also plans to introduce a corona passport in its hotels on Saturday.

For a ski trip departures get great skiing with these views. The ski resorts now even have excellent conditions, says the Executive Director of the Finnish Ski Resort Association Harri Lindfors.

“The frosty period of November – December brought great snow to the whole country. Many centers have an exceptional number of slopes open compared to the season. ”

According to Lindfors, the ski resorts will operate largely this winter with the same rules of play as last winter. These include safety clearances and the use of masks indoors.