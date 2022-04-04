Tourism “Okay, cannabis?” Finns suddenly torn apart for rigorous body search and drug test in the middle of a street in Bangkok

A list of medicines that can be imported can be found on the Internet. Some medicines are strictly prohibited, some must have an import license in addition to a prescription. No medicine should be imported into Thailand for more than 30 days.

FINNISH MEN found themselves in a rather exciting situation in a police booth in the middle of the day in downtown Bangkok. Police stopped buying juice Juuso Raitalan and Henry Nenosenwhen they were arriving from their coronavirus test at their hotel.

The incident happened more than a week ago.

“About 50 meters before our hotel is a juice stall where the cops were shopping. As soon as they noticed us, they came to the stuff. Greeted and asked for passports, ”says Nenonen.

BOTH had a passport included because of the corona test. Raitala and Nenonen took the test because they were leaving for Cambodia a couple of days later.

“The passports showed that the conditions for staying in the country were met. Then we started examining the pockets and Juuso’s backpack. I, too, was thoroughly inspected twice and found to be illegal. “

Another police officer was very interested in Raitala’s backpack. There were drugs that piqued police interest.

“I have recently had surgery in Finland, and there were naturally more medicines in my bag, painkillers and more than usual. In addition to them, I have medicines for which I have prescriptions, ”says Raitala.

POLICE went through the drugs carefully and called for something.

“One police google. Even though all the medicines were legal and the papers were included, there was apparently a tough arsenal that the police box was put to the test. ”

Two other police officers had arrived. Raita was asked if he would agree to the test.

“I don’t know what the option would have been. We then left as four police officers escorted him to a police box waiting for a big pamphlet. We were seated in a corner and the phones were taken away, ”says Nenonen.

The drug test was conducted in a tiny police booth, which is plentiful in Bangkok.

POLICE BOOTS appears in Bangkok in a street cup in many places. They are quite small and sometimes occupied.

There was a small toilet in the corner of the booth. The stripe was given a bag in which to pass a urine sample.

Nenonen sat in the other corner of the booth, watching the situation with four police officers.

He says the police who brought Raitala to the booth shamelessly closed the door.

“The big pampu then followed and opened the door to make sure Juuso pissed.”

SAMAAN At the time, Raitala was working in the booth as instructed.

“Naturally, the situation was tense because I am in a foreign country and there has been talk of police corruption. Even though all my medications are legal and prescribed by a doctor, ”he says.

Nenonen chatted with the police during Raitala’s urine delivery. A couple of young cops spoke enough English, and they were very interested in Nenos not having eyebrows and hair by birth.

“I even took off my cap and introduced my bald. It made them laugh. Even the top draw was beaten together, Nenonen says.

“Even the big pampoo went to say perhaps the only words he knew in English. He asked, “Okay, cannabis?” I replied that there is none, but there is snuff, and then I showed them how to use it. It was obviously fun too, but I didn’t try, even though I offered. ”

COMING SOON Raitala handed over his urine sample from the toilet to the police, who analyzed it. After about a minute, he stated that everything was ok.

According to Nenonen, the surprising experience was somewhere on the borderline between excitement and interest. The men themselves knew that nothing illegal had been done, but it did not remove the excitement.

“Of course, he was wondering why we got into a raid. And when you take the phones out and put them in the corner of the booth with five police officers in front of you, it’s your own business, ”says Nenonen.

“It sat and chattered while a big pampoo watched Juuso piss. Juuso came away and handed the bag to the younger police. He took a few drops with a pipette and put it on the record, it didn’t take many seconds and said negative, all right. ”

The men got their phones back and were let out of the booth down the street.

“I asked the gentlemen to come into the picture. After the pictures had been taken, the two of them set out to continue the work they had been doing, that is, slamming us back to the juice stall. They shook hands, wished for the day and went in different directions.

Drug test are not new in Thailand. They have been made for years in the bar areas of Bangkok, for example. One well-known test point has also been along the highway south of Bangkok in Petchaburi. In the tests, those who gave a positive sample of a substance have been fined tens of thousands of baht, or hundreds of euros.

Now the surprise was time and place: in the middle of the day on the business streets of downtown Bangkok.

Raitala is familiar with the import regulations for medicines. Not everyone is familiar, which can be quite dangerous in Thailand, for example.

“I would even be foolish to bring medicines without checking if they are legal. The consequences can be unpredictable and serious, and the authorities may not work except in Finland. ”

Raitala mentions that a list of medicines that can be imported can be found on the Internet. Some medicines are strictly prohibited, some must have an import license in addition to a prescription. No medicine should be imported into Thailand for more than 30 days.

“You should make sure your medicines are legal and keep prescriptions and passport copies with you at all times. If you stay in the country longer, you can get a local prescription from the hospital, ”says Raitala.

“For example, some of the ADHD drugs prescribed in Finland are strongly illegal here. They are treated as drugs and very possibly responded to. ”