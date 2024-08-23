Tourism | Now it has been proven: Helsinki is a tourist’s paradise

Tourism|HS readers told where they would take a tourist in Helsinki. The number and range of objects was deafening. Hardly ever has Helsinki been so effusively praised from different quarters.

The people of Helsinki are nature people. They are urban children of stone houses who thirst for forests, meadows, animals, but especially for the seaside and islands and out to sea.

The people of Helsinki are cultured people. They love literature, visual arts, music, and performing arts. The people of Helsinki value the diverse architecture of their hometown.