Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said on Thursday that there are “contradictions” in the UK’s strategy for the reopening of international travel and called on the UK government to “clearly define its roadmap”.

Negueruela, at the port in Palma to welcome the arrival of Mein Schiff 2, referred to the possibility that British tourists who have been fully vaccinated might now be able to travel to amber list destinations and return without having to quarantine.

The minister was critical of this apparent change of position from delaying the opening of travel to one of studying the possibility offered by a complete course of vaccination. He argued that the European vaccination strategy has now been shown to have been the correct one, as the British one has consisted of vaccinating the majority of the population with a single dose but which has not been enough to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Negueruela stressed that the UK is an important tourism market but highlighted efforts to attract tourists from other markets.