The franchise sector grew 17.2% in the first 3 months of 2023, compared to the same period last year. In the 1st quarter, the sector’s revenue went from R$ 43.4 billion to R$ 50.8 billion in the period, according to the ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association), obtained by Power360. Here’s the full (474 KB).

In the accumulated of 12 months, the high was of 16.1%. As a result, the sector’s revenues surpassed the BRL 200 billion mark, rising from BRL 188.6 billion to BRL 219.0 billion.

According to ABF’s quarterly Franchising Performance survey, the result was driven by the recovery of tourism, the high demand for health, beauty and wellness services and the cooling of the pandemic — in 2022 there were still reflections of the omicron variant.

The 17% growth is the best performance ever recorded by the sector in a 1st quarter. The ABF survey also shows that all segments listed by the ABF grew in the surveyed period.

In the first 3 months of this year, revenue from the hotel and tourism segment grew 37.5% compared to the 1st quarter of last year. Health, beauty and wellness franchises registered a 27% increase in the period.

Research indicates that the sector is expanding. Data show that the number of open units grew by 5%, while the number of closed units grew by 2.6%. The performance was better than that of 2022, when the sector had a positive balance of 1.8%.

The variation in the first quarter of 2023 represented an increase of 10,641 franchising operations in the country compared to the same period of 2022, totaling 184,411 operations.

ABF says that, despite the result, some challenges remain, such as cost pressure, oscillating consumer behavior and the rebalancing of financial commitments from the pandemic.

“Therefore, the urgency of reforms, especially the tax one, to make the business environment more balanced in Brazil, paving the way for the fall in basic interest rates and the resumption of more robust growth, which would lead franchising to create more jobs and lace”says ABF president Tom Moreira Leite.