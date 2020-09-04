Tourism Lapland’s tourism operators propose their own “tourism bubble” model to ease the situation of companies in the middle of an epidemic

In the model, transport and dressing situations have been estimated as the highest risk category.

Lapin The Federation of Finnish Industries (LME) and the Tourism Committee of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce have published their own proposals on how international tourism could be conducted in Lapland next winter.

This is a so-called tourist corridor or tourist bubble proposal. The model lists measures for tourist centers to minimize the risk of the coronavirus spreading among residents, workers and tourists.

In the model the “path” of the traveler from the airport to the airport has been taken into account. At its core are tourists whose program and schedule are known in advance, that is, in practice, group tourists. They arrive on charter flights and are served in groups. Customer contact information is known.

According to the proposal, tourists would already be informed of the rules in the country of origin or on the plane. The key part is the familiar means: safety gaps, hand hygiene and face masks.

The authors of the model have prepared detailed risk assessments of the most common situations encountered during the trip. Transport and clothing situations are assessed as the situations with the greatest risk of infection. The solution to these is, for example, the use of face masks.

In contrast, for example, for off-road dining and equipment rental, the risk of coronavirus infection is estimated to be “normal”.

Risk assessments would be done in detail both at the level of the tourist destination and at the level of each company serving the tourist.

The model also provides a proposal to protect workers. In addition, companies could use, for example, the general guidelines of the MaRa Association of Tourism and Restaurant Services, the proposal states.

Top the decision-making power would lie with the authorities, ie the hospital district and the regional government agency.

For example, if they assessed an increased risk in an individual country of origin or customer group, they could require stronger hedging, increased testing or discontinuation.

Lapin tourism has been a topic of discussion in recent days, especially since the big company North European Invest in the industry announced at the end of August to start co-operation negotiations for 2,000 people.

The company includes the Lapland Hotels chain, Lapland Safaris and five ski resort companies.

LME says in a statement that measures would soon be needed because foreign tourists usually book their trips during September.

“We recognize that this is an evolving model that is influenced by political decisions, regulatory guidance and industry feedback,” says LME’s CEO. Nina Forsell in the bulletin.

LME and the Lapland Chamber of Commerce say that, in addition to them, the hospital district and Finavia, among others, have been involved in creating the model.