Tourism Lapland’s first ski tourists were dragged to the top of a mountain with a reindeer

Ski tourism was born from the fashionable Lapland trips of wealthy people from the 1930s. At that time, ski holidays for schoolchildren were also invented. Ordinary people did not leave Lapland until motoring became more common.

Lapin tourism had time to develop into a billion-dollar business before the corona pandemic. The foundation for it was laid almost a hundred years ago, when fashion-conscious Finns went to Lapland for an adventure.

“One can only imagine how exciting and fascinating it has been. They felt that they had found the fells of Lapland, ”says the doctor of technology who studied the history of Lapland’s tourism. Harri Hautajärvi.

The “discoverers” of Lapland were educated and well-off people from southern Finland, both in Finnish and Swedish. They started winter tourism in Lapland.

Over the decades, the same phenomenon brought about by the strong growth of tourism occurred as elsewhere in the world: large tourist towns such as Levi developed.

“That’s how it started. The first ski tourists climbed to the top of the fell themselves, or were dragged there with their skis on a reindeer. Guides were quickly published and mountain skiing and downhill skiing began to be taught, ”says Hautajärvi.

Hotel Pohjanhovi in ​​Rovaniemi, opened in 1936, designed by Märta and Pauli Blomstedt.­

Basis for current ski tourism was created in the 1930s. The Finnish Tourist Association and the state built tourist lodges and hotels in different parts of Lapland.

Sports organizations also began building log cabins for skiing and hiking. There are still them left in Ylläs, for example.

Major milestones were the completion of the Pohjanhovi Hotel in Rovaniemi in 1936 and the completion of the Pallastunturi Hotel in 1938. Both hotels were soon blown up by the Germans in the Lapland War.

“Pallas had its own bathrooms in the best suites,” says Hautajärvi.

In addition to the suites, affordable dormitory accommodation was available.

The postcard from 1939 shows the Pallastunturi Hotel, which was completed the previous year. The Germans blew up the hotel in 1944 as they left Lapland.­

View from the lobby of the newly opened Pallas Hotel in 1938.­

In the 1930s, the train connection reached the Kauliranta in Ylitornio, which made traveling easier. Inari and Petsamo were reached by road, which also began to be marketed as ski destinations.

Sallatunturi, which remained behind the border in the war, was also skied at that time. The same was done further south in Koli, where Finland ‘s first public ski lift was opened in the winter of 1939.

Koli was one of the earliest ski resorts. Skiers in Koli in 1951.­

At that time, sledding hills were also made in Kauniainen and Kalpalinna in Häme.

Healthy exercise in natural landscapes was strongly associated with the ideology of the time.

“The thinking was national. We wanted to look at the most beautiful faces in Finland, ”describes a specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center who studied the history of Lapland’s tourism. Seija Tuulentie.

Ski holidays for schoolchildren also began in the 1930s. One of the fathers of the idea has been considered a sports influencer Lauri “Tahko” Pihkalaa and as a mother a pioneer in women’s physical education Kaarina Karia. Both were bitten by the “Lapland madness”.

An advertisement for the state railways from the 1930s.­

Kaarina Kari and her group discovered Pallas as their ski resort in the early 1930s. Until then, the women’s gymnastics-oriented exercise had been very patterned, and Kari was looking for freedom from skiing.

“They were looking for a model from Sweden, where downhill skiing was further away. Even a ski instructor was sought from Sweden because, in their opinion, Finnish ski instructors were too competitive for camping instruction, ”Tuulentie says.

The Ounasvaara Winter Games in Rovaniemi, which have been held since the 1920s, played an important role in establishing skiing in Lapland. The races were even held in wartime together with the Germans.

Since there were hardly any hotels or inns yet, Lapland adventurers spent the night in homes. Tuulentie says that the locals received the guests favorably – they also received additional income from them.

Skiers in Western Lapland in the 1930s.­

Ordinary for the pleasure of the people, tourism in Lapland did not really change until the 1960s, when living standards gradually improved, leisure time increased and passenger cars became more common.

Still in the news photos of that time, the president Urho Kekkonen “Trailing skiers” snorted in the hose on the sunny Lapland hang.

“Kekkonen’s Ski Trips were a continuation of the fact that wealthier people traveled north. It was great to travel to Lapland, and it did not become commonplace until passenger cars became more common, ”says Hautajärvi.

Ordinary families drove their car to the old Midsummer destination in Aavasaksa, as well as to the Arctic Circle and further north. The trip was made at that time often in the summer, when we spent the night in a tent.

In March 1971, Eero Alkio from Inari drove the first test laps with his “motor reindeer”.­

Communal the tone marked Lapland’s tourism for a long time. Companies, state-owned companies and the trade union movement built their log palaces in the best places.

“They had bunk beds and shared kitchens and saunas, but by that time they were really happy with them,” Hautajärvi says.

Underlying this, he said, was the idea of ​​guaranteeing employees recreation and holidays. “In this way, a lot of people got to Lapland.”

The Lapland trips had a national romantic, “topelian” tone until the 1960s and 1970s, Hautajärvi estimates.

“The Santa Claus tourism that came after that is different. Its popularity is related to the entertainment culture and the consumer society. ”

Ordinary Winter holidays for Finnish families became a big phenomenon in Lapland in the 1980s.

Winged by the boom, new ski resorts were born around the country. For example, Iso-Syöte in Pudasjärvi, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, was opened at the beginning of the decade. New accommodation capacity was built at an accelerating pace towards the end of the 1980s.

“Until the recession of the 1990s, construction stopped like a wall,” says Hautajärvi.

It was not until the 2010s that international tourists began to flow to Lapland. A billion-dollar business and the miracle of Lapland were born, which, as a result of the pandemic, is once again at a crossroads and facing new twists and turns.