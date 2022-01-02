Tourism Lahti ended up on the list of the best travel destinations in the international news media

CNN will list places to travel in 2022.

News channel CNN lists in their travel article places to travel to now. The Finnish city of Lahti is also mentioned.

The caption mentions that Lahti is known as “Chicago of Finland”. However, annealing to tourists is mainly justified by the nature of the city.

The bay is praised for its forests, parks and beautiful scenery. The city is also mentioned to have been the European Environment Capital in 2021 and in many ways a pioneer in environmental matters.

In addition, tourists are encouraged to try the city’s tap water in Lahti, as it is not only the best in the world but also the raw material for Teerenpeli whiskeys.

Lahti competitors on the same list include Chile, the Norwegian capital Oslo, the ancient Jordanian city of Petra, and Yellowstone National Park in the United States.