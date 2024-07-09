Tourism | Jarmo Lahti’s cultural trip had many twists and turns – two Onnibuses broke down in the middle of the trip

Tourism|Two Onnibuss buses broke down on the way from Helsinki to Forssa.

Friends the cultural trip had many twists and turns when the Onnibus buses broke down one after the other, said the Helsinki resident Jarmo Lahti by phone on Tuesday afternoon from somewhere around Karkkila.

The first bus started from Kampi in Helsinki at nine in the morning, but didn’t get far when the journey was already over.

“Immediately we turned back, because apparently the gears of the bus didn’t work at all.”

Fare waited for a new ride for more than half an hour until a replacement ride was arranged. The journey continued on a bus whose gears worked but the doors and toilet did not.

“When one lady left, the door had to be torn open. The toilet door was hanging from the bottom hinge, and the toilet smelled half like a bus.”

HS has seen a video recording of a situation where the bus driver slams the door.

In the direction of Karkkila, the driver decided to steer the car to the side of the road and the passengers left the smelly bus on the side of the road to wait for the third ride.

When the third bus finally arrived to pick up the passengers who had a hard time, it was already full and not everyone could sit.

In According to the original schedule, Lahti was supposed to be in Forssa at 11 a.m. Lahti, reached by phone on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m., said he got there on the third bus. The trip took 3.5 hours, when it would normally take two hours.

The purpose is to cycle in Forssa and Humppila. The program includes, among other things, glass art.

Onnibus does not receive thanks from the passenger. According to Lahti, the driver was clueless and the information did not work. Passengers have not even been offered water.

Lahti’s sympathies are especially on the side of the large family of children on board, the visually impaired traveling with a guide dog, and the foreigners who do not speak Finnish.

“I would almost say, can this be true in Finland. Do we sell tickets so cheaply that the owner can’t take care of the cars?”

Lahti says that he rarely uses Onnibus. At least one trip still has to be done.

“The return ticket has been purchased.”

HS has not reached the CEO of Onnibus to comment on the case.