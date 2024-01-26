Tourism | Isosaari near Helsinki is closed to visitors

Friday, January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024
in World Europe
Helsinki Isosaari will be completely closed to visitors, informs Senaatti kinteistöt.

Helsinki I represent the island Isosaari is completely closed to visitors. The island's owner, Senaatti kinteistöt, will inform about the matter.

The reason for the closure is the damage caused by a large underwater water pipe. The pipe was damaged in the winter.

There are water-dependent services on the island that would not function without running water. Repairing the pipe, on the other hand, would not be worthwhile according to Senaatti real estate.

Isosaari is located approximately 2.9 nautical miles from Suomenlinna [5,5 kilometriä] away and the ferry ride there takes about 40 minutes.

Isosaari in the air. Picture: Tuomas Uusiheimo / Senate properties

There is a torpedo museum in Isosaari. The island was used by the defense forces for a long time. Picture: Joonas Salo

There would have been a desire to continue some of the tourist activities despite the water problem, but according to the owner, this would not have been as bad as stopping the entire activity.

Isosaari has been open to the public since 2017. Tourists have been served by two restaurants, three saunas and various other activities such as guided tours, horse riding, camping and golf.

The number of visitors has varied annually between 10,000 and 20,000.

The news is updated

