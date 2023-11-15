Tourism | Is the corona hole over? A record rush of tourists is expected in Finland

In particular, flight bookings from Europe and the United States between November and February are growing strongly.

To Finland a record number of foreign winter tourists is expected, predicts Business Finland, which promotes tourism to Finland.

According to Business Finland, flight bookings to Finland in November–February are growing strongly. According to the release, flight bookings from Europe and the United States between November and February are growing strongly.

Finland’s number one destination for winter tourism is Lapland. Last December–February, 62 percent of foreign overnight stays were registered in the Lapland and Kuusamo region. There were a total of 1.1 million overnight stays in the area.

“The accessibility of Lapland has improved even more this year, as more and more European airlines have included destinations in Lapland in their scheduled flights during the winter months,” says Visit Finland’s expert Blue Markoff in the bulletin.

According to Markoff, the number of trips to Lapland is growing “strongly” even compared to the winter before the pandemic.

“Based on foreign web searches, Finland’s specialties compared to other Nordic countries are saunas, Santa Claus and special glass accommodations. Natural wonders, such as the northern lights, also attract tourists to Finland and other Nordic countries,” says Markoff in the press release.

After Lapland, winter tourism destinations are the capital region and Lake Finland and the coastal archipelago areas.

For example, more tourists are coming to Helsinki than in 2019. Foreign travel to Oulu also seems to be growing.