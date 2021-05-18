The recovery of tourism has become one of the key objectives within the economic recovery process in Spain. But the mistakes of the past cannot be repeated. We must move towards a new model in which sustainability is a pillar of the transformation of the sector.

This was once again evident on the second day of the CEAPI Ibero-American Congress, which was held for two days in Madrid and which this Tuesday featured businessmen and high-level representatives within the industry. During a debate moderated by the president of Vocento, Ignacio Ybarra, those present agreed that 2020 was the worst year and the worst crisis in remembrance for the sector. “We literally had to hibernate the company,” acknowledges Sabina Fluxá, vice president of the Iberostar Group.

Faced with the difficult situation, the directive advocates more aid for companies in a sector “which is a tractor industry and in 2019 weighed 12% of Spanish GDP.” His message for the future is, however, optimistic. He is committed to the development of a responsible tourism model with three levers that should serve, in his opinion, not only to reactivate the sector, but to remain as a future model: health security, business quality and sustainability.

Taking advantage of the presence of David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, the experts asked the Government to imitate the country, also highly dependent on the sector, by vaccinating all employees linked to this business. In the same way, they advocate establishing global mobility protocols that remain for future crises, with common criteria that help to establish if a destination is safe and the measures to take into account against it.

In this sense, and during his participation in the Congress, the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, requested the creation of a green certificate similar to the one that has been established in the European Union, which allows travel between Spain and Latin America as a formula to reactivate the economy.

In the same direction, the president of Iberia, Javier Sánchez Prieto, advocates lifting the restrictions as the fastest way to recover the sector. In the longer term, he considered it vital to use European funds to promote tourism in destinations that are not preferred today. “The airlines can play a key role here in terms of connectivity,” he says. The manager has also criticized the ecological rate with which the Government wants to tax the emission of polluting gases generated by air traffic. “We are talking about imposing taxes for those where there is no substitute, as is the case with 80% of long-haul flights,” he says. Remember, in addition, that the sector continues working to develop less polluting alternatives, such as hydrogen batteries.