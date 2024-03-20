The Autonomous Community will invest 18 million euros in Cartagena and the Mar Menor area for sustainability actions, as well as promotion and support for tourism. This money includes 3.2 million of its own funds for actions to promote tourism, as well as 14.8 million from European Next Generation funds for destination sustainability plans in all its municipalities.

This was highlighted this Tuesday by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, during a meeting with the Tourism Commission of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC). The objective of this meeting was to coordinate and publicize all the details of the projects and investments in the tourism field that the Community is developing in 2024 in the areas of Cartagena and the Mar Menor.

The first assignment includes actions to support festivals such as Holy Week in Cartagena, Carthagineses y Romanos and Cartagena Carnival; as well as festivals such as La Mar de Músicas, the Cartagena Jazz Festival, Rock Imperium, the San Javier Jazz Festival, the Mar de Sal Festival, the Fan Futura Fest and the Spanish Futsal Cup that takes place this weekend in Cartagena.

Conesa reported on the actions carried out to host the Repsol Guide's Suns Gala two weeks ago and the recording of the Masterchef program. Agreements with tourist associations and initiatives such as the campaign for schoolchildren to practice nautical activities or the reactivation plan for the development of the nautical sector are also contemplated.

To this, as reported by the Community, are added regular actions aimed at promoting these territories and their tourist resources, including attendance at fairs, presentations, workshops, agreements with tour operators and other communication and marketing actions, such as campaigns and actions. advertising.

The Minister of Tourism described as “extraordinary” the investment and tourism projection that is being offered to Cartagena and the Mar Menor area, which is also enhanced by the implementation of the Tourism Sustainability Plans in the Destination of Cartagena (2022-2025). ), Los Alcázares (2023-2026), San Javier (2023-2026) and San Pedro del Pinatar (2024-2027). The Blue Tourism Destination Cohesion Action (2024-2026) is also underway.

Among the actions that the counselor considered most interesting that these plans propose is the rehabilitation of the old San Leandro coastal battery in Cartagena; and the development of a new ecological walk next to the Mar Menor, which will connect Playa Honda and the Villas Caravaning campsite.