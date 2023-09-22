The city received 15,331 tourists between May and August, 9.2% more than in the same period of the previous year. The Councilor for Tourism, Santiago Parra, announced the data yesterday and explained that to prepare the statistics, the visitor records of the tourist office, the Lorca Taller del Tiempo visitor center and the castle have been taken into account. The latter concentrated more than half of the total tourists.

Parra described the figure as “excellent”, although pre-pandemic levels have not yet been reached, because the number of visitors was 31% lower than the same period in 2019. He considered that the recovery is going at “a very good pace” and trusted that continue the rise with the new museum offering that will be incorporated into the city in November, when the Guevara Palace is scheduled to open its doors. The mayor recalled that the tourist office will return to the basement of the baroque building on Lope Gisbert Street, but an information point will remain in Plaza de España.

National visitors were 70% of the total, the figure increased by 1,056 people compared to the previous year and most of them came from Madrid, Málaga, Almería, Alicante, Albacete and Valladolid. The number of foreigners increased by 8%, the majority came from the United Kingdom and their main motivation for visiting Lorca was to discover its culture, monuments, museums and buildings of interest, followed by the routes and excursions. The number of tourists from Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Holland was also notable, while the number from French and Belgian has experienced a decrease this summer.

Religious routes



The city received a total of 2,782 visitors from the Region in the last four months, with an increase of 20% compared to 2022. The majority came from Murcia, with an increase of more than 500 people. Behind were the residents of Molina de Segura, Alcantarilla, Blanca, Cartagena and Alhama de Murcia.

The new Minister of Culture and Tourism, Carmen Conesa, made the first institutional visit to the city yesterday to coordinate with the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, the design of new actions that attract quality tourism and allow for the development of large investments in the municipality. Parra cited the “creation of religious tourism routes that are being designed and will soon be presented” to energize Lorca.

Also present at the meeting with the counselor were the director of the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, Juan Francisco Martínez, and the president of the Ceclor employer’s association, Juan Jódar, who explained the needs of businessmen in the region. He highlighted as a “priority” the recovery of the historic center, the expansion of the hotel offer and deseasonalizing tourism.