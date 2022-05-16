AMMAN (Reuters) – The Central Bank of Jordan said on Monday that tourism income rose 253 percent in the first third of this year to reach $1.21 billion, compared to $343 million in the same period in 2021. The Central Bank indicated that the reason for the rise is due to the increase in tourism. The number of tourists in the first third reached 1.059 million, compared to 268,000 in the same period last year. Since the spring of 2020, the Corona pandemic has ravaged the tourism and travel sector due to the continuous closures and restrictions imposed on the movement of travelers, and it was one of the sectors most affected and the last to recover.