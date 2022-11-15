The Turkish tourism sector was able to overcome the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, recording good numbers in the number of tourists coming to the country.

Despite the difficulties facing the tourism sector, such as the recent bombing in Istanbul that killed 6 people and injured 81 others, Sky News Arabia learned from Turkish sources that the process of canceling some trips to the country and transit has ended after the arrest of the Turkish police. on the perpetrator of the deadly attack.

Fast fit

Regarding the repercussions of the terrorist bombing that took place on Istiklal Street, on Sunday, on Turkish tourism, the writer and political researcher Taha Odaoglu said that the bombing “was a clear message to hit Turkish tourism, which is able to quickly overcome the incident and successfully complete the winter season.”

Oglu added, “The aim of the terrorist act was to deliver a message from the party behind the incident that they are on the ground, but the security services were on the lookout for them, thwarted their plans, and prevented them from fleeing outside the country.”

Record revenue

Turkey received 40,246,899 visitors during the first 9 months of this year.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, the total tourism revenues during the period from January to September 2022 amounted to 35,28,540,000 dollars.

The number of tourists coming to Turkey grew by 97.96 percent, compared to the same period last year.

During the third quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Authority showed that tourism revenues between July and September amounted to 17,952,361,000 dollars.

14.3 percent of tourism revenues came from visits of Turkish citizens residing abroad.

75.1 percent of foreign visitors came for trips and recreational, sports and cultural activities, 17.8 percent for the purpose of visiting their relatives and friends, and 2.6 percent for the purpose of shopping.

The most visited countries

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, Firuz Bagli Kaya, announced that:

The Germans, Russians and British topped the list of the most visited tourists during the first eight months of 2022.

The number of German tourists during the first eight months of this year reached 3.8 million.

Russian tourists ranked second with 3 million, and the British came third with 2.3 million tourists.